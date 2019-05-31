24 Father’s Day gifts for another dad in your life — your grandpa

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

This Father’s Day, don’t forget about another dad in your life – your grandpa.

These 24 gifts will help him relax, make life’s tasks more convenient, and encourage you to spend more time with each other.

Grandfathers are the source of endless wisdom and experience. Mine personally and very patiently taught me, among other life skills, how to ride a bike and how to grow fruit trees in our backyard.

This Father’s Day, remember to celebrate the granddad who has been with you from the beginning to offer his unconditional love and support.

He will of course insist that he doesn’t need or want a gift, but hopefully a Father’s Day gift for your grandpa isn’t something you feel obligated to give – it’s something you want to give.

These 24 gifts, from delicious treats to fun games and memorabilia, will help him relax, make life’s tasks more convenient, and encourage you to spend more time with each other.

A simple machine that makes both espresso and brewed coffee

source Amazon

While many machines have too many programs and levers to wrap your head around, this Illy one operates on an easy one-touch system. He just needs to use the brand’s capsules to enjoy delicious espresso and coffee at home.

A map of anywhere in the world

source GrafoMap

His favorite place in the world might be his hometown, college town, vacation spot, or wherever his family is. With its unique color themes, customizable labels, and variety of sizes and finishes, Grafomap can capture any location in a thoughtful, personal way.

Artisanal EVOO

source Huckberry

It takes an experienced palate such as his to appreciate the olive oil from this popular startup. The Alive variety is smooth and nutty, with notes of green tomato and green almond, while the Awake variety is herbaceous and grassy, with notes of artichokes and herbs.

A gardening tool bag he can also sit on

source Uncommon Goods

The work station lets him rest comfortably as he gardens, so he can tend to his plants for a bit longer. The bag has a grand total of 21 pockets and a large main compartment, plus it detaches easily from the frame.

A diver watch with a distinctive ‘Pepsi’-like bezel

source JomaShop

The classic watch style features a blue and red bezel for a nice pop of color on his wrist.

A side table that keeps his TV-watching essentials close by

source Uncommon Goods

The handmade cherry wood table holds his snacks, drinks, and remote controls in one handy place. It’ll fit up to a 15-inch-wide sofa arm.

An assortment of bourbon-infused snacks

source Mouth

Bourbon really does make everything – marshmallows, mustard, beef jerky, and more – better.

A vintage-style turntable with modern music playing capabilities

source Amazon

He can toss a favorite record on this turntable, or stream music through Bluetooth. It packs up like a suitcase if he wants to bring it with him anywhere, but also looks great sitting in his living room.

An outdoorsy copper mug

source United By Blue

The sleek, shiny cup looks as good by an indoor fireplace as it does by an outdoor camp fire. It’s finished with tarnish-reducing lacquer and interior enamel lining. Get one for yourself, too, so you can sit back, relax, and take in all of Grandpa’s stories.

A lightweight, organized camera bag

source Peak Design

It seems like grandparents can never take enough pictures of their kids and grandkids. You can help him keep his DSLR and accessories safe, secure, and organized with this good-looking bag.

Wool slippers he can wear in and out of the house

source Allbirds

Allbirds are the definition of casual comfort. Its Wool Loungers are arguably the best style to wear from inside to outside the house without a second thought.

A candle that fills the room with the smell of rich leather

source Malin Goetz Instagram

Each of these luxurious candles is handmade in Brooklyn from a mix of beeswax, vegetable wax, and soy wax. If the distinctive scent of leather isn’t his thing, there are also similarly interesting options like Mojito and Dark Rum.

A fun children’s book

source Amazon

The playful book switches the roles of grandparent and child, resulting in an adorable guide to how to make the most of a weekend of grandpa. Hint, it involves “ice cream topped by cookies” followed by “cookies topped by ice cream,” and lots of fun outdoor adventures.

A personalized pillow

source Pluto Pillow Facebook

It’s hard to buy products like mattresses or pillows for another person because only he knows his body best. Gift a pillow personalization service like Pluto so he can get the exact pillow he needs.

An entry-level smart home device

source Amazon

If your grandpa isn’t extremely techy, the Echo Dot is an especially good starter gift. It maximizes convenience, requires little interaction after setup, and takes up minimal space. He can easily ask Alexa for recipes, the weather, the news, and to control things like the lights.

You could also grab a few accompanying smart bulbs if he either hates getting up to turn them off, or if his knees tend to bother them. Stick around to set it up, and show him a few of the coolest features.

A charitable lottery game

source LottoLove/Facebook

There are few people as giving as your grandpa. He’ll love the selfless gift of LottoLove, a “lottery game” where he plays to find out what charitable cause he’s supporting today.

Socks featuring a superhero almost as cool as he is

source Nordstrom

Who doesn’t love this classic comic book character?

A pair of movie tickets for a day out with Grandpa

source Fandango

Whether he’s more of a thrill seeker or a romantic at heart when it comes to movies, he’ll be most happy about sharing in the cinematic experience with his favorite person.

A selection of butcher shop-quality meat that he can enjoy without ever leaving the house

source Porter Road

Quality butcher shops aren’t always easy to come by, so bring one right to his kitchen. Nashville-based butcher shop Porter Road also operates online and lets you browse a selection of high-quality meats, like the dry-aged steaks and pork chops in this curated kit.

A well-made card that’s only missing your personal message and signature

source Etsy

“World’s Greatest” can’t even begin to describe what your grandpa means to you, but it’s the closest available on a beautifully illustrated card.

A basic step counter

source Amazon

Forget all the fancy functions of a Fitbit or smartwatch – this zero-setup pedometer is the easiest accessory to track his steps and motivate him if he wants to get more active. Join him on a brisk walk during Father’s Day weekend when he takes it for a spin for the first time.

A spotlight on famous guitars and their owners, from Eric Clapton to Prince

source Pop Chart

Count ’em: 64 famous guitars and 75 years of rock history, all condensed into a striking graphic. Make sure to take notes as he points out and explains the significance of each guitar, just in case he quizzes you later.

A New York City-inspired chess set

source UncommonGoods

Playing chess on this set might inspire some serious thoughts of taking a trip to the Big Apple. One World Trade, the Flatiron Building, and the Guggenheim are among the New York City icons immortalized in this chess set made for city lovers.

A heart-shaped plant

source The Sill

The humble Hoya only needs to be watered every few weeks. You have five different planter colors to choose from, and you can add a message ton the pot for $4 extra.