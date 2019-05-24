31 clever and cool Father’s Day gifts you can buy at Nordstrom

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

If you’re searching for Father’s Day gift ideas, you’ve come to the right place.

Nordstrom is home to many cool and unique dad-approved gifts, from small Bluetooth speakers with big noise to cologne shaped like old-school apothecary jars that smells like a bonafide jazz club.

Father’s Day is fast approaching on Sunday, June 16, and the benefit of doing your shopping for the old man now rather than the day before is that you can afford to browse a bit. Take your time and meander. It’s also a big perk that your shopping can coincide with the big Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale.

Below, we’ve rounded up 31 of the best gifts for dads currently available at Nordstrom, so you can streamline your process without compromising on an awesome gift.

Most of Nordstrom’s offerings are already price matched, but its free shipping, easy returns, rewards, and well-regarded customer service might make it worth an extra few dollars for convenience’s sake if it’s a slim difference.

The beloved Patagonia “Better Sweater”

Something he will own – and wear – many, many times in life.

Knit joggers primed to become a weekend uniform

If dad has been known to enjoy the finer things in life – such as unabashed comfort – your best bet may be these versatile knit joggers from Under Armour.

A new pair of Ray-Bans

You can’t really go wrong with doubling down on classic – both in Ray-Ban, and in a Wayfarer shape.

A thermos that will keep cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours

Another king of versatility is the Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Thermos. There’s really no beating the fact that it will keep hot drinks hot for hours, and cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours.

A nice Kiehl’s face product for a more luxe skin-care routine

Whether he’s devoted to a morning routine or not, the Kiehl’s fresh “Fuel Energizing Moisture Treatment” may be enough to convert him.

The Sonos PLAY:1 for his jams

If your dad carries a full mental archive of ’90s rock with him everywhere he goes like my own father, he’ll be thanking you for months for getting him a Play:1. It’s the speaker that made us understand why Sonos dominates the smart speaker space.

A duffel bag for weekend trips

Herschel Supply Co.’s duffel is a sweet under-$100 bag for weekend trips that comes with an exterior zippered shoe compartment to keep things clean and separate.

A nice watch

If you’ve got a bigger budget for this year’s Father’s Day, Dad may appreciate the versatility of a great wear-anywhere Michael Kors watch. It’s also water-resistant up to 100 meters.

A rugged mini Bluetooth speaker

It’s only slightly bigger than a smartphone, but this tough mini speaker packs Bose sound into a small, go-anywhere shape.

A Nordstrom gift card for anything he wants

Especially if he already owns one of everything you’re considering, why not let him run the show? Pair it with a card and his favorite candy if you’d rather gift a set.

A glass decanter with a cool wood stopper

For the dad who has everything, and who might already keep a bottle of his favorite liquor on hand. If not, pick up a bottle and make this part of a set.

A Fragrance meant to, yes, literally smell like a Jazz Club

So Dad’s personality isn’t quite shoreline, and it isn’t quite a library made out of dark wood. Perhaps coolest of all the options is smelling like an actual jazz club. The Replica bottle is inspired by classic apothecary jars, and the smells of heady cocktails and cigars call to mind impossibly deep armchairs, subdued lighting, and smooth music.

A craft-beer flight for at-home tasting parties

Take your dad’s hobby to new heights with a craft-beer flight holder.

A shoe-cleaning kit he’ll undoubtedly be happy to have

No matter who you are, a time will come when you to wish you had a shoe-cleaning kit on hand. If only to save you from making a home recipe out of baking soda after a 15-minute Google dive.

His new favorite shoes for the summer

The life hack to buying Birkenstocks is favoring the waterproof slides – they’re far less expensive, and they’re summer activity-friendly.

A comfortable Champion sweatshirt he’ll wear repeatedly

At the end of the day, a great gift is whichever one he uses habitually.

A versatile backpack

Whether it’s for weekend treks, commuting, or schlepping the basics to the gym, The North Face makes some of the most well-designed backpacks on the market.

A turntable with built-in Bluetooth compatibility to play his records on

For the man who loves records, you can’t go wrong with a deluxe turntable for him to play each and every one on.

Really nice wireless headphones with great noise cancellation

Bose QuietComfort headphones reign supreme where noise cancellation is concerned. If you want to get him the best – and a pair he’s likely looked at if he doesn’t already own them – these are the ones you should buy.

A set of replacement collar stays

If Dad relishes keeping himself well groomed and well dressed, having a set of collar stays on hand is a thoughtful way to personalize the process.

A cedar shoe valet that’s practical and gets points for presentation

If the man takes pride in his shoes, this has virtually everything he needs to ensure they outlive everything else in his closet (ie. a shoe horn, leather lotion, polish, a horsehair brush, and more).

A great-smelling cologne from a name he might recognize

If Dad would prefer to smell like the shore more than a mahogany library, Jo Malone is your best option.

A soft V-neck sweater

The Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale is running now through June 2, and that means classics like this cotton and cashmere V-neck are much cheaper than their value typically warrants. For a classic he’ll wear repeatedly, it may be worth the $25.

A polished dresser-top box to organize cuff links and watches

If he has cuff links, watches, and other accessories, it may be a good idea to get him something polished to keep them organized and easily accessible. Plus, this valet box looks far nicer than its price tag suggests.

A beloved Nike Dri-Fit shirt

Perhaps the most versatile gift of them all is a Dri-FIT Nike T-Shirt that more than 100 men have already given rave reviews.

Wireless headphones that are sweat- and water-resistant enough to fit into a workout

Perfect for no-fuss, hands-free workouts.

A breathable, sweat-wicking polo

Dad can wear this performance polo pretty much anywhere thanks to its breathability, sweat-wicking properties, and classic fit.

A Jack Black skin-care set

The starter pack to having a pleasant morning routine and stellar skin is the Jack Black Skin Saviors Set. It also doesn’t hurt that it’s highly giftable in a set.

A knit sport coat perfect for layering

Sharp, versatile, and lightweight enough to layer, Vince Camuto knows his way around a good sport coat.

A nice leather wallet with ID Lock technology to protect against electronic theft

Tumi’s leather wallet comes equipped with ID Lock technology that helps protect personal data encoded on cards from electronic theft. It looks nice, and it helps keep things safer without adding any noticeable bulk.

Cozy slippers to put on as soon as he gets home

Few gifts are as wonderful as slippers with a thick, plush wool lining designed to feel like shearling.