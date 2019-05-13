33 practical and cool Father’s Day gifts under $100

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

With a $100 Father’s Day-gift budget, you”ll be surprised at all the thoughtful, unique, and useful gifts you can get this year.

Here are 33 ways to stretch your Benjamin and make this Father’s Day one to remember.

Though it may feel like you just conquered Mother’s Day gifting this year, here’s a reminder that another important holiday, Father’s Day, is just around the corner on June 16 – and will probably catch up on you sooner than you’d expect.

Setting a spending limit is a good way to make sure you don’t blow your 2019 personal budget by mid-year, and we think $100 is reasonable enough for Father’s Day. There are many under-$100 gifts that you can gift Dad and feel good about, whether he’s a complete pro or utter disaster at cooking, style, grooming, or joke delivery.

Shop these 33 under-$100 Father’s Day gifts that he’ll actually use.

An insulated bottle that keeps his beer cold and protects it from drops

source BottleKeeper

If your dad is the type who’s never seen at the barbecue without a beer in hand, he’ll appreciate the BottleKeeper, an insulated bottle that he can stick his beer bottle in to keep it cold, crisp, and carbonated.

A smart home device

source Amazon

By now, you’ve probably heard about the many things the Echo can do, from playing music through its high-quality Dolby-powered speakers to playing games like Jeopardy with you. It’s smart, convenient, and even a little fun. Amazon offers wood and fabric finishes to suit your dad’s style.

The coolest (literally) shoes on the block

source Allbirds

These textured sneakers are made from eucalyptus tree fiber, so they’re not only cooling and breathable but also more environmentally friendly. Meanwhile, the insole is lined with Allbirds’ signature merino wool fabric, making them extremely soft and comfortable.

A gift box of gear from his favorite sports team

source Fanchest

Fanchest makes sports gear gift boxes for either babies or adults. The company began producing these boxes for alumni, students, and fans of the Florida Gators, and has since expanded out to over 60 teams from the NCAA, NHL, NBA, AND NFL. Whether you’re looking to outfit your dad as a Father’s Day gift, or you want to send a box of baby gear to the new dad in your life– this would be our pick for how to do it.

A sleek shaving kit

source Harry’s

German-engineered shave cartridges combine with a sleek polished chrome finish handle to make the daily shaving routine feel luxurious. Choose between a foaming gel which lathers into a rich foam, or a smooth shave cream.

A pair of headphones

source Amazon

Although our tech reporter Brandt Ranj has reviewed tons of headphones, most of which are more expensive, he keeps coming back to this Status Audio pair. If you’re on a budget but still want to gift headphones, these are the best-sounding studio monitor ones under $100. It certainly helps that they’re comfortable and still look sleek.

All the best bacon treats you can imagine

source Man Crates

There’s no better way to say “I love you” than a giant box full of bacon and bacon treats. The crate contains two different types of bacon jerky, bacon popcorn, bacon seasoning, bacon peanut brittle, and hot pepper bacon jam.

Some of the best socks we’ve ever tried

source Bombas

These calf socks from popular startup Bombas are made from extra-long staple cotton for softness and comfort and won’t slip down. The honeycomb structure around the mid-foot distributes pressure evenly while the footbed is reinforced for support, making these socks a step up from the usual pairs of Father’s Days past.

A running shirt with a fun print and a great mission

source Janji

Made from soft Pima cotton and alpaca fleece, this smooth, moisture-wicking shirt also benefits countries affected by the global water crisis. Janji’s new Cambodia collection highlights the vibrancy of Cambodian culture while helping to improve the health of rural Cambodian communities.

A cold brew maker

source Amazon

If there’s anything that can jolt him awake in the mornings, it’ll be cold brew made from this affordable, best-selling coffee maker. The airtight lid locks in freshness and flavor and it makes one whole quart of delicious cold brew.

A streaming box with access to all his favorite shows, movies, and music

source Amazon

Roku offers affordable 4K and HDR streaming in its compact Ultra box. He can even continue watching once everyone else in the house is asleep thanks to the included private-listening JBL earphones.

Stylish computer glasses

source Felix Gray

If he sits in front of a computer every day, he needs these blue light glasses that increase magnification, reduce glare, and filter out blue light in order to reduce eyestrain. They’re also available with prescription lenses – we tried them and loved them.

Pocket notebooks

source Amazon

These small books are the perfect size for jotting down quick notes and to-do lists. Each page is printed with circles to help him set up an efficient, organized bullet journal.

A shower head filter

source Urban Outfitters

His hair and skin reap the benefits after showering with this special filter that eliminates excess chlorine and mineral content with vitamin C and essential oils. Though unconventional, it lands on the more useful side of the gifting spectrum.

A SodaStream

source Amazon

The SodaStream lets you to turn plain water into sparkling water in mere seconds. And Dad can adjust the fizziness and flavor level to his personal taste.

A style subscription box

source Bombfell/Instagram

Although Bombfell was created to help guys who either need all the style advice they can get or simply hate to shop, our resident style expert Amir Ismael discovered that it’s “a great choice for even the most stylish of men.” The subscription service lets him set a budget and only pay for the clothing items he wants to keep.

A tie with personality

source Psycho Bunny

The subtle bunny-and-crossbones print brings some wit and personality to even the most bland business meetings.

A new nonstick frying pan

source Made In/Instagram

My favorite nonstick pan has the weight and construction of a top brand’s, but is surprisingly affordable. Have your dad make you pancakes and eggs for breakfast and watch him marvel at its truly nonstick surface and quick, even heating capabilities.

Grilling tools that look like golf clubs

source Uncommon Goods

If he’s the golf and grill type, this stainless steel cooking set marries two of his favorite pastimes – just in time for the summer. The insulated handles of the tong, spatula, and fork look and feel like golf grips.

A cosmically cool chart about space exploration

source Pop Chart Lab

Pore over the impressive, hand-illustrated details of this chart, which shows all the different spacecrafts that have dared to explore the depths of our vast solar system. The beautiful print is printed on museum-grade paper and deserves its spot on your dad’s wall.

A book of Dad jokes in case he ever runs out of his own

source Amazon

We have a love-hate relationship with dad jokes, and this book will only fuel it – whether we like it or not. Get ready to groan and possibly regret giving this gag gift.

A slim wallet

source Amazon

In our opinion, it’s the best wallet you can buy, and here’s why: Bellroy eliminates as much excess material as possible, paring it down to the minimal essential of four pockets. At the same time, it still looks and feels good because it’s made from top-grain leather that ages gracefully.

A box of smoker-friendly meats

source Porter Road

For the culinary dad, there’s nothing better than a chance to show off his BBQ chops. The box contains pork spare ribs, one half pork butt, and one half brisket.

A subscription men’s accessories box

source Sprezza Box

SprezzaBox is a subscription service that delivers new, seasonal men’s accessories to your dad’s door every month. The stylist-curated boxes feature accessories like ties, socks, watches, shades, cufflinks, and more, and are guaranteed to contain over $100 in value. You can subscribe your dad for anywhere from one month to one year.

A subscription that makes buying cologne less confusing

source Scentbird

Buying a fragrance for another person can be tricky because everyone’s personal scent preferences are different. Let him experiment and decide for himself with Scentbird, which will send a 30-day supply of a designer cologne to his door every month. Scentbird takes the pressure off buying cologne so that once he does find his perfect one, you’ll know what to gift next time.

A pen plated with 23-karat gold

source Amazon

High-quality Cross pens have been around since 1846 and used in the White House to sign legislation since the 1970s. This weighty, sleek pen with gold-plated details is the perfect gift to add a touch of luxury to everyday writing tasks.

A picture hanger

source Artifact Uprising

This elegant hanger is made from real maple wood with solid brass screws (simply adjust these to switch out prints). A delightful spin on the traditional picture frame, it’s an artistic way to display your favorite pictures with Dad.

A plush bathrobe

source Parachute

Prime relaxation and comfort is just a bathrobe away. He’ll feel like a king in this soft, attractive Turkish cotton robe with a cozy shawl collar and two front pockets (to stash snacks, of course).

A monogrammed leather shave bag

source Leatherology

Upgrade to a bag he’ll be proud to bring out during his travels. The full-grain bag has one main zippered compartment and a front exterior zippered pocket to fit the essentials.

A sturdy camera strap

source Best Buy

The strap is compatible with DSLRs and easy to attach and detach. It’s comfortable and durable, helping him lighten the load of a heavy camera and focus on the real task at hand – capturing family memories.

Tile trackers

source Amazon

Help him keep track of his keys, bag, wallet, and laptop, so he doesn’t spend hours turning the house upside down trying to find his valuables. The slim tracker will barely make a dent in his bag or pocket, and he just needs to use the corresponding app to keep tabs on his belongings.

A kit that lets him channel his inner mixologist

source Saloonbox/Instagram

Every month’s Saloonbox includes two creative drink recipes featuring top-shelf spirits and quality ingredients. He’ll receive everything he needs to make four cocktails. Past recipes have included a cinnamon mezcal margarita and a “Buzzed Bee,” a combination of cold-brew coffee, honey, gin, and tonic.

A waterproof phone case for the outdoorsy dad

source Owen Burke/Business Insider

The dad who can frequently be found fishing, sailing, or otherwise gallivanting near water will appreciate a waterproof case that fully protects his phone, even if he drops it for a prolonged period.