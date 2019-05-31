23 cool and useful Father’s Day gifts from Walmart, from BBQ gear to car accessories and smart TVs

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Walmart has a huge selection of Father’s Day gifts that are on Rollback prices and eligible for free shipping and Next Day shipping.

We’ve rounded up 23 Father’s Day gifts from car accessories to fashion to tech that any dad would love.

Father’s Day is quickly approaching, but there’s still time to search for a gift for the man, the myth, the legend at Walmart. There’s a huge selection of affordable and splurge-worthy gifts ranging from car accessories to fashion and cookware to tech that any dad would love.

On top of its huge gift selection, Walmart features thousands of products on Rollback prices that are hard to compete with, and your gift will be shipped free of charge for orders over $35. If you spot the NextDay flag on a gift you love, your order over $35 is also eligible for Free NextDay Delivery, so be on the lookout.

A backyard smoker

Cook low and slow with this outdoor smoker. Dad can add wood whenever needed through the fire door and he can control the heat and smoke via multiple dampers too.

A handy car jack for safety

For the dad who can’t stop working on his car, this 20-ton hydraulic jack is just what he needs to streamline his work while staying safe.

A sound bar that can fill an entire living room

Instantly upgrade Dad’s M*A*S*H rerun experience with this soundbar and subwoofer.

A pair of sweatpants he can lounge in

Comfort never felt so good with these cotton and polyester pants. Dad won’t be able to complain about the waistband due to the adjustable elastic cord that won’t dig into skin.

A 100+ piece tool kit

This set is filled to the brim with all the tools your dad needs for any project, like a drill-driver combo, screwdriver heads, pliers, a hammer, leveler, and more.

A work backpack

From work to travel, this backpack will keep Dad organized and ready to go with its electronic sleeve organizers, RFID pocket, USB port, and more. Plus, the leather trim makes this bag look more like a briefcase and less like a duffle bag so it’ll fit in with more formal work environments.

A grill he can use inside

Even when it rains, Dad can still get his grilling on. This non-stick tool works as a contact grill, panini press, flat grill, and griddle with its removable and reversible plates so his cooking techniques are never restricted.

An old-school arcade machine

Bring him back to his childhood with an old-school arcade game so he can recreate his all-time high score. Games included are Asteroids, Centipede, Major Havoc, Missile Command, Lunar Lander, Crystal Castles, Tempest, Millipede, Gravitar, Liberator, and Asteroids Deluxe.

A new pair of swim trunks for the beach

These quick-drying swim trunks can be matched to his personality and allow him to be comfortable at the beach. Plus, the back pocket contains a Velcro seal so his wallet stays safe on the boardwalk.

For the dad who loves BBQ but hates grilling

Bring back the taste of ball park hot dogs on a summer day with this hot dog toaster. Keep it in the kitchen or put it in the man-cave so Dad will have access to a mouthwatering frank whenever he wants.

A steel-toe work boot

Made from leather and steel, this work boot is as tough as the man who wears it. Dad can go out back and do yard work or wear them on the hiking trails – either way, his feet will thank you.

A 4k smart TV so he can stream his favorite shows

Dad can now stream all of his favorite shows via Roku from one impressively clear 4k TV. He can even talk into the remote for a hands-free experience.

A cologne that smells of citrus with notes of wood

This cologne is for the dad who likes to smell nice even as he’s getting his hands dirty in the garage. With top notes of citrus and base notes of woody elements, this scent is a good mix of fresh and earthy.

A strong truck hitch

Made to resist rust and corrosion, this three-ball hitch is made to safely pull a variety of weight capacities from 2,000 to 10,ooo pounds towing weight. Basically, there’s nothing Dad won’t be able to tow.

A tool to inflate tires

You don’t need to bug your dad to take you to the gas station to fill your tires with air anymore – you just need to bug him to go outside to the driveway. This device can help him monitor tire pressure and add or release air as needed.

An apron with pockets to hold all his grilling tools

He’ll never ask you where the spatula is again with this apron. It has all the pockets to hold essential utensils, which come included. You’ll get a slotted turner, tongs, forks, and more so it’s a great value.

A classic watch

This classic, minimalistic design can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. The leather band and stainless steel watch face are waterproof, and the watch can be worn while swimming in a shallow pool.

A recliner he might let you sit on

This recliner is designed with plush cushions so Dad’s afternoon snoozes can be more comfortable than ever.

A personalized street sign

Perfect for the backyard or garage, this personalized sign can feature any name up to 20 characters long plus the words “Street,” “Lane,” or “Avenue” as if it were a real street sign.

A polo he can wear on and off the golf course

Whether he’s hitting up the golf course or just doing yard work, he’ll appreciate a lightweight jersey polo that’ll keep him cool and dry all day long.

A car-wash mitt that’s safe on all surfaces

If your dad is obsessed with his car, he’ll be impressed knowing you got him a scratch-free mitt that’s gentle on his paint job yet tough on dirt. The mitt is extra plush and absorbent so he’ll be able to get the job done quickly.

A gadget to help him catch fish

Give your dad the gift of plentiful fish with this Fishfinder. He’ll be able to read from two different sonar scans so that he spends more time fishing and less time searching.

A smart lamp to help him start and end his days

Dad can control his lamp with the touch of his hand or the use of his smartphone to set color patterns or even a slideshow of his favorite photos. He can also set wake and bedtime timers so the light simulates the rising and setting of the sun.