25 Father’s Day gifts for the outdoorsy dad — that he doesn’t have yet

- YETI
- Father’s Day 2019 falls on Sunday, June 16.
- You only have a couple weeks left to procure a gift for dad, but there’s no need to get overwhelmed, especially if he considers himself an outdoorsman, since this list is rife with ideas.
- If you’re looking for more gift ideas for dad, you can check out all of Insider Picks Father’s Day gift guides for 2019 here.
There’s an endless number of outdoor gifts to give Dad this Father’s Day, but there’s no need to get overwhelmed. After having testing a good bit of these gifts ourselves, we’ve got a list of gear and gadgets to adorn most any outdoorsy dad, from the itinerant wave junky to the venerable beach bum and the alpine adventurer to the campfire cook. Whatever Dad’s into, we’ve got something for just about any expedition, big or small.
But if the garage is full, or your dad is already too kitted out with coolers, kayaks, and everything in between, maybe a $20 lifetime membership to REI’s Co-op initiative is in order – 70% of proceeds go to protecting the future of the great outdoors. After all, what could make him happier than to have a little more piece of mind that it will be there for future family members to enjoy?
A two-in-one koozie and cooler cup.
- Hydro Flask
Hydro Flask 12 oz Insulated Cooler Cup, available at Hydro Flask, $24.95
Because plastic Solo cups are, once and for all, out, Dad.
A waterproof, drop-proof, and dirt-proof case for his iPhone.
- Amazon
Lifeproof FRĒ Series Waterproof Case for iPhone X, available at Amazon, $44.15
Whether he’s starting to get clumsy or he always has been, this might save him a few hundred dollars or more for a phone replacement.
A lightweight, bounce-free, and rechargeable headlamp.
- BioLite
BioLite HeadLamp 330, available at BioLite, $49.95
This is the headlamp I use for almost everything, especially outdoors activities where the weight of a battery pack in front becomes painfully burdensome. Also, he can finally ditch the AA batteries.
A waterproof, roll-top backpack fit for the fly-fishing expedition of his dreams.
- Amazon
Grundéns Gage Tech Rum Runner Backpack, available at Amazon, $84.97
This will take Dad and his most precious of possessions (save for, like, you) from the high seas to the High Sierra and back, dry as can be. I like this one because, if he’s a thrifty enough packer, he can latch a sleeping bag, tent, and mess kit to it for a longer overnight trek.
A new take on an ancient, but refined reel-free fly rod.
- Patagonia
Patagonia Simple Fly Fishing Tenkara Fly Rod 10’6″, available at Patagonia, $225
Patagonia Simple Fly Fishing Kit for 10’6″ and 11’6″ Rods, available at Patagonia, $75
Fly fishing is an expensive habit. Help Dad scale things back a little with this simplistic, if spartan, little kit.
A stainless-steel pocket knife with a rosewood handle and corkscrew.
- Amazon
FlyingColors Laguiole Folding Pocket Knife, available at Amazon, $16.99
Help him keep it classy in the field.
A bouquet of salami to take along on the trail.
- Amazon
Olympia Provisions 6-Stem Salami Bouquet, available at Amazon, $95
Meeeeaaaaat. ‘Nuff said.
A chart-plotting, way-finding GPS marine watch for the aquatic dad on the move.
- Amazon
Garmin Quatix 5, 1.2 Inches, available at Amazon, $399.99
Lest he get lost.
An inflatable, stand-up paddle board.
- Amazon
Tower Paddle Boards Adventurer Inflatable SUP, 9’10”, available at Amazon, $679
If he’s getting a little lazy in retirement, try tricking him into staying spry. All the kids are doing it.
A lightweight, folding kayak.
- Field & Stream
Oru Beach LT Folding Kayak, available at Amazon, $1,299
Now that he doesn’t have to heave a 45-pound boat onto the roof of his car, he’s got no excuses.
A regenerative, organic sun paste that’ll keep him looking young.
- Manda
Manda Organic Sun Paste, available at Amazon, $28
It’s probably not skin cancer that’ll get him, but one or two less wrinkles wouldn’t have Mom complaining. With restorative Burmese thanaka, this is the best of the best for his face.
A stainless-steel, vacuum-sealed mug with a magnetic lid.
- Amazon
Yeti Rambler 20 oz Tumbler with MagSlider Lid, available at Amazon, $29.99
Whether he’s on or off the juice or joe, this will serve him well wherever he may roam.
A small but powerful waterproof Bluetooth speaker.
- Amazon
UE Wonderboom Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, available at Amazon, $58.99
We’d like to see him try and trash this one. What is it with dads and tech, anyhow?
A brand-new, 21-tool Leatherman.
- Leatherman
Leatherman Free P4, available at Leatherman, $139.95
It’s only so often that Leatherman updates its arsenal, and when it does, consider it high time to tell Pops to chuck that rusty old thing on the shelf for a new and improved one, your treat.
A packable, quick-drying microfiber towel.
- Amazon
PackTowl Personal Microfiber Towel, available at Amazon, $9.50-$49.95 (prices vary by size)
Lightweight, packable, and easy to wash, clean, hang and dry. No more moldy towels coming home with him after three-day camping trips.
A soft-sided cooler backpack.
- YETI
YETI Hopper BackFlip 24 Soft Sided Cooler/Backpack, available at Amazon, $299.99
There are many great backpack coolers out there that do everything the YETI Hopper does and more, but this one is, in our experience, the most likely to survive an arduous trek.
A cast-iron skillet and Dutch oven for campfire cooking.
- Amazon/Lodge/Business Insider
Lodge Cast-Iron Combo Cooker with Scrapers, available at Amazon, $37.89
All he’ll ever need to cook and camp. It’s heavy, but it’s great for car camping, and might even work its way into the home kitchen.
A breathable, llama-fiber knit-mesh sweater.
- CotoPaxi
Cotopaxi Libre LT Unisex Sweater, available at Cotopaxi, $65
This ought to cut down on his stench when he gets home from a trip, too.
A lightweight and fisher-friendly life vest to bring him home safely.
- NRS Facebook
NRS Chinook Fishing PFD, available at Amazon, $73.60-$149.99
Only if he’s been good, and you want him coming back from his next kayaking adventure.
Polarized fishing glasses made from recycled fishing nets.
- Amazon
Costa Pescador Untangled Collection 580g Polarized Sunglasses, available at Amazon, $169.76
Save his eyes and the environment (or the coastal waters of Chile, at least) while you’re at it.
An instant film camera.
- Amazon
Leica Sofort Instant Film Camera, available at Amazon, $281.64
Maybe he’s struggling a little too much with the new DSLR or full-frame. Take him back to the basics.
A heavy-duty, full-tang, non-slip-grip steel fillet knife.
- Amazon
Bubba Blade 9″ Tapered Blade Flex Fillet Knife, available at Amazon, $47.96
So he can stop butchering all those beautiful fish he brings home.
A stainless-steel flask for two.
- High Camp
Firelight Flask 750, available at Huckberry, $99.98
It’s never too late to learn that sharing is caring. Especially if Mom’s along on the adventure.
A UPF-treated adventure hat.
- Sunday Afternoons
Sunday Afternoons Hats, available at Amazon, from $27.95 (various styles)
Because nothing says “dad” like an adventure hat. And, he might have a little less cover atop his dome these days (no thanks to you).
A pull-start fire starter.
- REI
Pull Start Fire Starter (3-Pack), available at REI, $17.95
They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks. And they’re probably right.