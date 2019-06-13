30+ of the best Father’s Day sales that are still going on right now

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Father’s Day is this weekend, and brands like Brooks Brothers, Fitbit, and more are still having sales and deals to help you save on your last-minute gifts.

You’ll save anywhere from 15% to 60% on gifts for your dad, plus you can snag some freebies and deals for yourself along the way.

Father’s Day sales are still going strong, in case you haven’t already gotten your dad a gift.

From the latest tech to subscription meats, Insider Picks has got your back (and your wallet) covered. Brands like Brooks Brothers, Man Crates, Fitbit and more are offering 15% to 60% off certain styles and products, up to $150 off on specific items, or free gifts with your purchase.

Below you’ll find a full list of stores with sales and deals that are still happening for Father’s Day.

These 8 stores have standout Father’s Day sales happening now:

Clothing and accessories

Bombas:

Save up to 15% on sock packs and gift boxes for dad. Shop bombas.com.

Brooks Brothers:

Now through June 23, save up to 40% on popular styles. Now through June 17, get a $25 e-gif card with a purchase of $150 or more. Shop brooksbrothers.com.

Kohl’s:

Take an extra $10 off your purchase of $50 or more on select styles with the promo code “DAD10“. Shop kohls.com.

Naadam:

Buy 3 items and save 20% with the promo code “SUPERDAD“. Shop naadam.co.

Target:

Now through June 16, get Loring Polos starting at $5, Lyndale Tees starting at $5, button-downs starting at $15, and shorts starting at $8. Shop target.com.

Withings:

Save up to 30% on select styles. Shop withings.com.

Cooking, food, and grilling

Anova:

Now through June 16, save 20% on Nano and select accessories. Shop anovaculinary.com.

Bed Bath & Beyond:

Now through June 17, save 30% on ALL Nespresso machines. Shop bedbathandbeyond.com.

Blendtec:

Now through June 17, save $100 on the refurbished designer 625 blender with the promo code “FATHERSDAY“. Shop blendtec.com.

Best Buy:

Save 20% on regular-priced small appliances from brands like Breville, Vordano, and Hamilton Beach with the promo code “SAVEONSMALLSNOW“. Shop bestbuy.com.

The Home Depot:

Save up to 15% on select grills and up to 30% on select patio furniture. Shop homedepot.com.

Orgain:

Now through June 16, save 25% on your order using the promo code “DAD“. Shop orgain.com.

Sur La Table:

Save up to 30% on Kitchenaid appliances, up to 50% on Nespresso machines, and up to 50% on Breville appliances. Free Shipping on orders over $59 with promo code “SHIPFREE“. Shop surlatable.com.

Target:

Now through June 16, get 15% off select grills. Shop target.com.

Home, tools, and outdoors

Aventuron:

Save up to 50% on all in-stock bike models. Shop aventuron.com.

Best Buy:

Save up to 30% on big appliances from brands like Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, and more. Shop bestbuy.com.

Burrow:

From June 14 to June 16, save $150 on orders over $900 and save $250 on orders over $1,500 with the promo code “DAD19“. Shop burrow.com.

iRobot:

From now through June 29, save up to $150 on select floor-care robots. Shop store.irobot.com.

OXO:

Now through June 16, save 20% off select Brew line kitchenware. Shop oxo.com.

The Home Depot:

Save up to 20% to 40% on power tool brands like Husky, Milwaukee, DeWalt, Ridgid, Makita, and Ryobi. Save up to 20% on select garage storage. Shop homedepot.com.

Subscription Boxes and kits

23andMe:

Save $50 on the Health + Ancestry Kit. Shop 23andme.com.

Atlas Coffee Club:

Save up to $50 on select coffee subscription packages for three, six, and 12 months. Shop atlascoffeeclub.com.

Cratejoy:

While supplies last, save up to 30% on subscription boxes with the promo code “DADSDAY“. Shop cratejoy.com.

Gold Belly:

Save up to 25% off BBQ food gifts and subscriptions. Shop goldbelly.com.

Living DNA:

Now through June 17, save $20 on the 3-in-1 DNA ancestry test. Shop livingdna.com.

Man Crates:

Save 20% on orders of $149 or more. Shop mancrates.com.

Urban Stems:

Get a free Urban Stems canvas tote with a plant purchase over $75 using the promo code “FREETOTE“. Shop urbanstems.com.

Tech

Bed Bath & Beyond:

Best Buy:

Fitbit:

Now through June 15, save up to $50 on select fitness trackers and products. Shop fitbit.com.

JBL:

