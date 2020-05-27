Dr. Fauci says a second wave of COVID-19 is ‘not inevitable’ in the fall

caption Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at National Institutes of Health, changed his tune on the coronavirus hitting hard again in the fall. source ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci has consistently warned of a second wave of coronavirus poised to hit the nation in the fall and winter.

But the nation’s leading infectious disease expert added a shade of optimism to his prognosis in a CNN interview Wednesday morning.

“I’m feeling better about it as we go by with the weeks that go by, and we see that we’re getting more and more capability of testing,” Fauci said.

“We often talk about the possibility of a second wave, or of an outbreak when you reopen. We don’t have to accept that as an inevitability.”

“Particularly when people start thinking about the fall, I want people to really appreciate that it could happen, but it is not inevitable. If we do the kinds of things that we’re putting in place now … we can prevent this second wave that we’re talking about.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci was more optimistic in his prediction of a “second wave” of COVID-19 hitting by the fall during a CNN interview Wednesday morning.

Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert and longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at National Institutes of Health, has consistently warned of the virus coming back strong in the fall and winter.

The pattern would fit with that of other coronaviruses, as well as the 1918 pandemic that brought more damage in the second wave than the first.

However, Fauci told CNN that the nation’s ramped up testing capacity is changing his outlook.

“I’m feeling better about it as we go by with the weeks that go by, and we see that we’re getting more and more capability of testing,” Fauci said. “The CDC is putting more of a workforce out there to help us do the kinds of identification, isolation, and contact tracing. I feel better and better that we’re capable of doing that.”

Fauci continued to emphasize that people should be vigilant and plan on the virus being strong by the fall, but that the second wave is preventable.

“We often talk about the possibility of a second wave, or of an outbreak when you reopen. We don’t have to accept that as an inevitability,” Fauci noted. “Particularly when people start thinking about the fall, I want people to really appreciate that it could happen, but it is not inevitable.

“If we do the kinds of things that we’re putting in place now, to have the workforce, the system, and the will to do the kinds of things that are the clear and effective identification, isolation and contact tracing, we can prevent this second wave that we’re talking about.”

Fauci also spoke about the importance of wearing a mask during the pandemic.

“I want to protect myself and protect others, and also because I want to make it be a symbol for people to see that that’s the kind of thing you should be doing,” he said, adding that it shows “respect for another person.”