15 faux-leather tech accessories that look just like the real thing

Faux leather has become increasingly popular over the last few years and is expected to grow into a market worth over $85 billion by the year 2025.

Environmental consciousness, animal rights, and price awareness have helped to drive the industry, and faux/vegan leather is now used to make products like bags, shoes, and tech gear.

If you’re looking to make the switch to faux leather, we rounded up 15 tech accessories like phone cases and a faux-leather Apple Watch strap to help guide your search.

There’s no hiding the fact that faux and vegan “leather” goods have skyrocketed over the past few years, but what you might not know is that the global market for vegan leather is set to hit $85 billion by the year 2025, according to Grand View Research.

A few factors have contributed to this growing trend, like increased environmental consciousness on the part of shoppers, and a lower cost of production on the part of retailers. It’s no wonder why fashion companies like Matt & Nat, Pixie Mood, and dozens of shoe brands have worked their way into the spotlight in the recent months – quality plus style plus environmental awareness equals a win for everyone.

But bags and shoes aren’t the only accessories treading into the vegan terrain. Tech accessories are also getting an update.

If you’re looking to make the switch, below, you’ll find a round-up of 15 faux-leather tech accessories that are sure to fool anyone into thinking they’re the real deal.

Read on to find some of our picks for faux and vegan leather tech accessories on the internet.

A faux-crocodile Apple Watch band with a professional touch

A laptop tote that can fit all your commuting essentials

A sleek phone case

A vegan leather folio case to take your iPad on the go

A faux leather laptop backpack with just the right amount of style

A vegan leather sleeve that will protect your laptop from drops

A padfolio that keeps your notebooks and iPad in one place

A practical crossbody to carry your phone, charger, and cards

A sophisticated vegan leather tablet case

A faux leather phone case that will stand the test of time

A charging station to tame all your cords

A commuter wallet with a built-in charger

A folio case that can hold your laptop without the bulk

A luggage tag that doubles as a portable charger

A Surface Pro case that is extremely functional