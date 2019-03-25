The beauty product you can’t live without, based on your zodiac sign

caption Earth signs like Taurus and Virgo likely have skin-care products with them at all times. source Thomas Lohnes / Stringer / Getty Images

Astrology expert Katie Huang is the founder of astrological-lifestyle brand Love By Luna.

She’s also the co-founder of Moonbox, a beauty subscription kit based on the lunar cycle.

Speaking to INSIDER, Huang shared which beauty product each zodiac sign can’t live without.

Aries, for example, love brow pencils, while Virgos are all about skin cleansers.

Editor’s Note: Astrology is just for fun and is not supported by scientific evidence.

There’s a lot to think about when buying beauty products. Some people take price into consideration, while others search for items that have been recommended by friends.

But according to Katie Huang, the astrology expert behind Love By Luna and Moonbox, you also might want to consider your zodiac sign when beauty shopping.

Speaking to INSIDER, Huang shared which beauty product each zodiac sign can’t live without. From brow products to lipstick, keep reading below to see which item is associated with your sign.

As an Aries, you’ll likely never leave the house without a brow product.

caption Eyebrow products are favored among Aries. source Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images

Speaking to INSIDER, astrology expert Katie Huang described Aries as a cardinal sign that’s always on the go.

As a result, Aries typically opts for effortless eyebrow products that can create natural shapes with a few swipes, such as pencils and pomades.

Tauruses are known to stock up on luxe face masks.

caption The more luxurious a face mask is, the better for Taurus. source Elizaveta Galitckaia/Shutterstock

“As a Venus-ruled Earth sign, Taurus doesn’t like to skimp on time or quality when it comes to their beauty routine,” Huang told INSIDER.

However, Tauruses have no problem indulging in the skin-care treatment from home. According to Huang, Tauruses even like to apply face masks while lying in bed.

Those who fall under the Gemini sign tend to express themselves through nail polish.

caption Nail polish is popular among Geminis. source Anna Webber / Stringer / Getty Images

Gemini is said to rule the nervous system – shoulders, arms, and hands included – and “loves having options at their fingertips,” according to Huang. This makes nail polish the ideal beauty product for the air sign.

Cancers are all about lip balm.

caption Tinted lip balms work perfectly for Cancers. source Liukov/Shutterstock

As a Cancer, you “prefer the comfort of your shell,”and are “drawn towards beauty products that provide a sense of nourishment,” according to Huang.

Lip balms do just that, and can provide everything from moisture to SPF-protection. Cancers can also add a pop of color to their look by choosing a tinted lip balm.

Out of all the beauty products on the market, Leos favor bronzer.

caption Leos never leave the house without extra bronzer on hand. source Wave_Movies/Shutterstock

Because Leo is ruled by the sun, Huang said the fire sign “feels at ease in the spotlight.”

“To complement your natural radiance, an everyday bronzer is a must-have for your beauty arsenal, allowing you to turn up your glow and warmth all year long,” Huang said.

Virgo will opt for a face cleanser before any other beauty product.

caption Micellar water is a great cleansing choice for Virgos. source UniversalImagesGroup/Getty Images

Virgos “value efficiency,” according to Huang, and prefer “practical skincare products that provide a quick clean.”

Face cleansers like micellar water are the perfect option for those who want clean skin, but don’t want to spend tons of money and time achieving it.

Libras always include a lip scrub in their beauty routine.

caption Lip scrubs are beloved by Libras. source Moonbox and M + A Naturals

According to Huang, lip scrubs are ideal for the “flirty and sociable Air sign,” and can be used to achieve the “perfect pout.”

Mascara is an essential beauty product for Scorpios.

caption Scorpio is sure to wear mascara on all occasions. source TheVisualsYouNeed/Shutterstock

A “mysterious allure” is one of many “magnetic qualities” attributed to Scorpio, according to Huang. The Water sign uses mascara to amp up those features, and typically opts for high-volume formulas.

Sagittarius is known to be a big fan of setting spray.

caption Setting spray keeps your makeup fresh throughout the day. source Jurij Krupiak/Shutterstock

The fire sign loves adventure, and is always on the go. As result of this lifestyle, Sagittarius relies on setting spray to keep makeup “looking fresh from dawn to dusk,” according to Huang.

Capricorns can depend on lipstick to fulfill their beauty needs.

caption Capricorns consider lipstick to be functional. source frantic00/Shutterstock

Because Capricorns have a “no-frills approach” and “practical attitude” towards life, lipstick is their optimal beauty product.

“When it comes to beauty trends, [Capricorns] prefer functional items with more staying power than whatever the latest fad is,” Huang said.

Aquarius relies on eye shadow to stand out from the crowd.

caption Aquarians particularly love neon eye shadow. source Andrii Kobryn/Shutterstock

“Never one for conformity, [Aquarius] is an unconventional sign that likes to draw outside of the lines,” Huang said. “Aquarians can’t resist an opportunity to shock people or push boundaries, so a dash of neon eye shadow will be sure to have people doing a double take.”

Eyeliner is beloved among Pisces.

caption Pisces use eyeliner to create a variety of looks. source Joern Pollex/Stringer/Getty Images

Those who fall under the Pisces sign have a “dual nature,” according to Huang.

“For [Pisces], Skinn’s double ended liquid eye pencil is a dual eyeliner that combines a velvety matte formula on one side, and a shiny metallic on the other, so that you’re fully equipped to go with either flow.” she continued.