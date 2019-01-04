I’ve driven every Tesla model you can buy. Here are my favorite features.

caption Me and a Tesla Model 3. source Matthew DeBord/BI

Over the years, I’ve driven every car Tesla has ever produced.

They’ve all been good, but features of individual models have stood out.

Here’s a rundown of what I love about the Tesla original Roadster, the Model S, and the Model X, and the Model 3.

I wrote my first words about Tesla in January 2008. In the ten years since, the company has gone from selling one car to selling three, and from delivering a few thousand vehicles the early 2010s to 250,000 in 2018.

As it turns out, I’ve driven every model the company has ever sold, starting with the now-discontinued original Roadster to the highest-spec version of the new Model 3 sedan.

Read more: Tesla’s $2,000 price cut doesn’t mean it has a demand problem.

Each of the vehicles has its particular charms, quirks, and appealing features. I found myself reflecting on them at the beginning of 2019 as we look forward to some new machines from Elon Musk’s plucky automaker: the Model Y SUV, a new Roadster, and perhaps even a pickup truck.

Here are all my favorite features on all the Tesla’s I’ve driven:

1. Original Roadster. The first Tesla to hit the road, this straightforward electric sports car captured hearts and changed minds — an EV didn’t have to be a glorified golf cart! Now discontinued, the original Roadster can still be picked up used.

Read the review.

It’s still my favorite Tesla, although the Model 3 has me rethinking that position. I love its open-air style.

But what I truly adore is the simple joy of driving it. The speed is electric lightening: 0-60 mph in under 4 seconds. And the feedback-heavy steering is point and shoot. Driving this car of the future is surprisingly old-school.

2. Model S. Motor Trend’s 2013 Car of the Year! I’ve driven various trim levels, including a P90D that I took on an ill-fated but instructive road trip.

Read about the adventure.

The Model S is luxurious and speedy, as well as a pleasure on long highway cruises. But where it really shines is its versatility: it can carry as much cargo as a good-sized SUV, thanks to a rear hatch and a front trunk, or “frunk.”

The Model S was also my introduction to Tesla’s extensive Supercharger network — a fast-charging system that no competitor can really match.

3. Model X. Tesla threw every idea, good and bad, it could into its expensive SUV.

The dramatic falcon-wing doors sounded goofy when I first heard about them, but in the flesh, they’re sci-fi cool.

But the best feature about the Model X? Honestly, it was how much my dog loved the vehicle!

Read about another adventure, this time with a dog.

4. Model 3. Tesla’s newest and most important set of wheels debuted in 2017. I didn’t truly get my hands it until 2018, however.

Read the review.

The interior is the grabber. It’s a study in elegant minimalism. Almost all vehicle functions are accessed via the central touchscreen.

The Model 3 was sheer joy for me. The perfect Tesla, crammed with great ideas. My eight-year-old certainly enjoyed it.

5. Model 3 Performance. At almost $80,000, the P3D — high-performance, dual-motor, all-wheel-drive — is the Model 3 turned up to 11.

Read the first-drive take.

But what really got me was the white interior. I first experienced it on the Model X, but in the more compact confines of the Model 3, it was stunning.

I know I said the Roadster is my favorite Tesla of all time. But the Model 3 Performance is probably my new darling. Electric bliss on four wheels!