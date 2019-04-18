My favorite travel bag has lasted more than 6 years and nearly 500,000 miles

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

I ‘ve used the Lo & Sons O.G. Overnight Bag ($275) for more than six years now and it’s my favorite travel bag.

It’s held up amazingly well. In fact, it’s clocked in more than 500,000 miles of flying distance.

The brand’s customer service is top-notch and sent me a shoulder strap for free when I emailed them to ask how I could buy a replacement.

I travel. A lot.

Not only for personal reasons, but also for professional reasons – I’m a writer that often covers destinations, hotels, wine regions – you get the gist. I’m basically gone at least one week each month, which I love, but it can be hard on my bags, clothes, and general lifestyle.

So when I was just starting out in my career, I knew I needed a bag that wouldn’t a) cost more than my paycheck, b) kill my back/shoulder/insert-aging-body-part-here, and c) preferably do double-duty as a gym or work bag when needed.

Enter the Lo & Sons O.G. Overnight Bag ($275).

I found this bag only a couple of years after the company launched in 2010. The O.G. is a shoulder bag that can house pretty much everything – and I do mean everything – you need when traveling. I regularly it as my “personal item” when traveling, stowing it under my seat, but I’ve also used it for quick overnights and gym-to-office-to-happy-hour long days.

With multiple pockets, a keychain attachment (so you’ll never lose your keys), hidden shoe compartment at the bottom, laptop compartment, two leather shoulder straps, a detachable longer strap, and more, it’s been with me through thick and thin, and has held up through it all. I have the Army Green colorway with gold hardware, which gives it a little more personality (I think) than basic black, but still keeps things looking professional. Lo & Sons makes the bag in a ton of colors, so you’ll definitely find something you’ll love, and it also has another size called the O.M.G. that’s slightly smaller and $20 less expensive than the O.G.

The round shape at the top is perfect for squishing my airplane pillow in when I don’t want it attached to my bag, and the interior is easy to wipe down for spills and disinfecting. I love the zippered compartment in the back that lets you quickly attach the bag to your carry-on handle, so you can zoom around the airport without it falling off the top of your bag or shoulder.

The leather handle straps are only now showing some signs of wear, though looking at the base, they’re still structurally sound. And the detachable shoulder strap? Well, that was the one thing that eventually went caput.

One of the clasps began to stay open, causing the bag to detach from the strap and fall. After a quick email with its customer service to inquire about buying a replacement strap, they actually sent me a brand new strap – free of charge. I was so ecstatic about this truly kind customer service that I gave it a shout out on my social media and told everyone for the next couple of days about my new and improved bag. How often does an email with customer service solve anything?

In the six years since I bought my bag, it seems the strap design has changed but now, I don’t have any problems – or reasons – to think this one will go caput anytime soon.