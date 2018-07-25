Mandopop superstar Faye Wong shocks TV audience by filming a music video in just one take on China’s new reality show PhantaCity

Faye Wong made a new music video in one take on PhantaCity. YouTube/China Hunan TV

China Hunan TV has produced a new reality television program that is taking the country by storm.

On the show PhantaCity, pop stars and directors are paired together to film music videos on the spot.

Everything is done in one take with no edits – in front of a ‘live’ TV audience, no less.

Sounds like mission impossible? Well, to prove that it can be done, the first episode kicked off with elusive pop star Faye Wong shooting a new music video for her Cantonese cover version of The Cranberries’ hit Dreams.

Everything takes place on a 3000 sqm lot behind the stage and the audience watched Wong breezing through a few set changes on a big screen before she emerged before their eyes during the closing bars of the song – all without missing a beat.

The first episode also featured actor Ren Suxi, Chinese soprano Lei Jia, and TFBoys’ Jackson Yee.

PhantaCity premiered last Friday (July 20) and has raked up over half a million views on YouTube where it can be streamed.