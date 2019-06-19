The FBI is reportedly investigating Deutsche Bank over money laundering regulation compliance, including transactions connected to Jared Kushner

caption Deutsche Bank. source Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Federal authorities are reportedly investigating whether Deutsche Bank failed to properly comply with anti-money laundering regulations.

The New York Times reported that federal prosecutors from multiple jurisdictions and the FBI are probing how Deutsche Bank dealt with internal suspicious activity reports, including some that involved White House senior adviser Jared Kushner.

Last month, a company whistleblower told The Times she flagged a series of suspicious money transfers between Kushner Companies and Russian individuals that were never submitted to the US Treasury Department.

Citing seven sources familiar with the matter, the report said federal prosecutors from multiple jurisdictions and the FBI are probing how Deutsche Bank dealt with internal suspicious activity reports flagging possible money laundering, including transactions linked to White House senior adviser Jared Kushner.

Last month, a whistleblower named Tammy McFadden who worked in the bank’s anti-money laundering division told The Times that she flagged a series of suspicious money transfers between Kushner Companies and Russian individuals at the height of the 2016 US presidential election.

When McFadden discovered the transfers from Kushner Companies to the Russians, she concluded they should be reported to the US government.

Usually, a report like McFadden’s would be reviewed by a team of anti-money laundering experts who work separately from the private-banking division, McFadden and two other former Deutsche Bank managers told The Times.

But in this case, McFadden and her lawyer said the report went to managers in New York who were part of the private-banking division. They reportedly decided McFadden’s concerns were unfounded and decided not to submit the report to the Treasury Department’s financial crimes unit.

The Times reported that there is no evidence that Kushner himself or Kushner Companies are under investigation.

The Times also reported that other former members of Deutsche Bank’s anti-money laundering division had prepared separate suspicious activity reports in 2017 concerning transactions between the bank and President Donald Trump’s former charity that were not sent to the Treasury.

Trump’s charity was shut down last year after the New York Attorney General’s office found it essentially functioned as a “slush fund” for the Trump family.

Deutsche Bank has long been under scrutiny for its lax lending standards, as well as its willingness to do business with Trump when most other banks refused to work with him because of his financial troubles.

In addition to federal prosecutors, the NY AG’s office and the House financial services and intelligence committees are investigating the bank’s relationship with the Trump family.

In late April, the Trump family trust and the Trump Organization sued Deutsche and Capital One banks to block a subpoena from the Financial Services Committee, arguing the subpoenas “have no legitimate or lawful purpose” and were issued to “harass” Trump and “to rummage through every aspect of his personal finances, his businesses, and the private information of the President and his family.”

A federal judge did not grant the Trump family’s request to block the subpoena, a decision the Trump family trust and Organization are now appealing.