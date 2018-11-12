FCM recognised for travel management excellence in China

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 12 November 2018 – FCM Travel Solutions China has been named “Best Travel Management Partner” in the Business Travel + MICE category at the 2018 China Travel & Meetings Industry Awards for the fifth year running. This award, conferred by M&C CHINA (part of Northstar Travel Group), is a result of industry nomination and intensive public voting over a period of two months.

Terry Yip, Operations Director, Greater China for FCM acknowledged the hard work and commitment of the teams in China. “I am extremely proud of what we have achieved and also extremely humbled by the recognition given by our clients, our peers and our partners in the last 5 years. We will continue to strive for service excellence, technology advancement and product range expansion to meet the needs of the discerning corporate travelers in China today. It is our top priority to be the best travel management partner of choice for both national and international companies in China”.

FCM continues to invest heavily in its people and their professional development to ensure the travel management services it delivers to customers are high quality and contributing to high-performing travel programs.

Each year FCM’s business evolves — through upskilling of its people, new clients, more advanced technology offerings and new strategies for clients to contain their travel costs.

FCM Travel Solutions is the business travel partner of choice for large national, multinational and global corporations. We are an award-winning global corporate travel management company ranking as one of the top five by size around the world. We operate a global network which spans more than 90 countries, employing over 6000 people.

FCM are transforming the business of travel through our empowered and accountable people who deliver 24/7 service and are available either online or offline. Leveraging FCM’s negotiating strength and supplier relationships in conjunction with our tailored business travel programs, our expertise delivers more for our clients where it matters most to them.

For seven consecutive years we have been recognised as the World’s Leading Travel Management Company at the esteemed World Travel Awards (2011-2017).

