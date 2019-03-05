FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb just resigned as head of the US’s top food and drug regulator

caption Dr. Scott Gottlieb testifies before a Senate Health Education Labor and Pension Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. source Reuters

Scott Gottlieb, the head of the US Food and Drug Administration, is stepping down from his office in about a month, after just under two years in the job, according to The Washington Post.

Gottlieb has been a vocal critic of e-cigarette startups like Juul, over its appeal among young people.

He has also been a well-liked figure in the pharmaceutical community, where he presided over the speedy approval of many new drugs.

US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, a well-liked figure who helmed the country’s top food and drug regulator for just under two years, is resigning.

Gottlieb will reportedly step down from the office in about a month, according to The Washington Post, which first reported the news. He is resigning to spend more time with his family, according to CNBC.

It has been difficult for Gottlieb, who has three young children, to commute back and forth between Washington, DC and his home in Connecticut, according to the Post.

Gottlieb had been a vocal critic of popular e-cigarette startups like Juul, which he has repeatedly slammed for its popularity among teens.

Gottlieb has also won both praise and criticism for the FDA’s speedy approval of many new drugs, including low-cost generic medicines.

Alex Azar, secretary of the US Department of Health and Human Services, praised Gottlieb in a statement on Tuesday as “an exemplary public health leader, aggressive advocate for American patients, and passionate promoter of innovation.”

“Scott’s leadership inspired historic results from the FDA team, which delivered record approvals of both innovative treatments and affordable generic drugs, while advancing important policies to confront opioid addiction, tobacco and youth e-cigarette use, chronic disease, and more,” Azar said. “The public health of our country is better off for the work Scott and the entire FDA team have done over the last two years.”

See: Trump has made his FDA pick – here’s what that could mean for the agency

The 46-year-old had a long career in the healthcare industry before starting at the FDA. A physician, he also was a venture partner at venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates. Gottlieb had also previously served at the FDA, as deputy commissioner during George W. Bush’s presidency.

Lydia Ramsey contributed reporting.