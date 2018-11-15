Government regulators are banning menthol cigarettes and chipping away at flavored e-cigs — but not in the way some thought

source Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Federal regulators on Thursday proposed a ban on menthol cigarettes and a move to place flavored e-cigarettes like the Juul behind a stronger regulatory fence.

The move is less severe than what some expected to see: an immediate ban on flavored e-cigs being sold at convenience stores and gas stations.

Menthol and mint e-cigarettes aren’t affected by the government’s proposal.

Earlier this week, the Silicon Valley e-cig startup Juul announced it would temporarily stop selling its flavored e-cigarettes in stores – a move it probably made in anticipation of the government’s latest statement.

Instead of announcing what was expected to be a sweeping and immediate ban on flavored e-cigarettes like the Juul, government regulators on Thursday proposed banning regular menthol cigarettes and revisiting a year-old policy designed to put new e-cig products behind a stronger regulatory fence.

Food and Drug Administration’s commissioner Scott Gottlieb said his agency would revisit its policy as it applied to all flavored e-cigs except for tobacco, mint, and menthol varieties. The FDA didn’t provide a timeline for the changes in its statement.

The changes Gottlieb aims to see, he said, would protect teens and minors by ensuring those products are sold only in locations that cater exclusively to adults. Online sales would also be allowed “under heightened practices for age verification,” he said.

The move may surprise Juul Labs, the Silicon Valley startup that has 80% of the e-cig market.

Earlier this week, the company announced its own immediate (albeit temporary) ban on flavored e-cigs at all retail stores.

“As of this morning, we stopped accepting retail orders for our Mango, Fruit, Creme, and Cucumber Juul pods to the over 90,000 retail stores that sell our product, including traditional tobacco retailers and specialty vape shops,” Juul CEO Kevin Burns said in a statement on Tuesday.

Read more: Juul will soon stop selling flavored e-cigarette packs in retail stores, but a workaround could make the ban pointless

Juul’s move was most likely made in anticipation of an expected similar action from the FDA, experts say. Last week, The Washington Post reported that the agency would ban “most flavored e-cigarettes in tens of thousands of convenience stores and gas stations across the country.”

But the FDA didn’t ban flavored e-cigs on Thursday.

A ban on menthol cigarettes and a plan to eventually put e-cigs behind a stronger regulatory fence

source Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Instead of banning flavored e-cigarettes, the FDA on Thursday proposed barring the sale of menthol cigarettes, which Gottlieb said he believed “represent one of the most common and pernicious routes by which kids initiate on combustible cigarettes.” FDA also plans to propose a ban on flavored cigars.

He also outlined plans to eventually regulate e-cigs more strictly using a policy he initially proposed last year and then waived.

Thanks to that policy, any e-cig introduced before August 2016 was essentially grandfathered in to the market, meaning its makers did not have to seek FDA approval to sell their products until at least 2022.

That waived policy has been the door through which e-cig companies like Juul were able to aggressively market and sell their products.

Read more: $15 billion startup Juul used ‘relaxation, freedom, and sex appeal’ to market its creme-brulee-flavored e-cigs on Twitter and Instagram – but its success has come at a big cost

Gottlieb said he hoped that revisiting that policy would place e-cigs back behind a regulatory fence and ensure that they are marketed and sold in a responsible manner that doesn’t target youth.

The government is also publishing new data that suggests a troubling increase in e-cig use among teens. From 2017 to 2018, Gottlieb said, there was a 78% rise in e-cig use among high-school students and a 48% increase among middle-school students.

“These data shock my conscience,” Gottlieb said in the statement.

“The bottom line is this: I will not allow a generation of children to become addicted to nicotine through e-cigarettes,” he added.

‘Most scientists believe flavorings are used to target teenagers’

source California Department of Public Health

Flavors have been at the epicenter of much of the debate around young people and e-cigarettes.

Experts say e-cig varieties like Apple Pie, Watermelon, and even Hot Sauce are designed intentionally to hook teens on nicotine, a highly addictive substance that’s especially influential on a developing brain.

“Most scientists believe flavorings are used to target teenagers into becoming users,” Ana Rule, a professor of environmental health and engineering at Johns Hopkins University who was an author of a recent study on e-cigs and teens, told Business Insider this summer.

“There are of course many other factors such as marketing and peer-pressure, but when you look at the flavoring names, one has to wonder.”

In Juul’s statement announcing its own temporary halt on flavored e-cigs, the company acknowledged that its flavored varieties might appeal to youth.

Other regulators have taken action on flavors as well.

Over the summer, San Francisco residents voted to pass a sweeping tobacco-flavor ban that barred the sale of flavored e-cigs as well as menthol cigarettes. Several big names including former Mayor Michael Bloomberg of New York came out in support of the ban, suggesting at the time that it could spur similar moves in other cities.

“This vote should embolden other cities and states to act, because it demonstrates the public will not allow tobacco companies to stand in the way of policies that are proven to reduce smoking and save lives,” he said in a statement.

Read more: San Francisco has passed a sweeping ban that should scare the $23 billion vaping industry

With these moves and the Washington Post story in mind, many experts believed the FDA would crack down immediately on both flavored e-cigs and menthol cigarettes today. But while the menthol cigarette ban is directly outlined in the new policy, no such ban is outlined with regard to flavored e-cigarettes.

Instead, flavored e-cigs will still be widely available – so long as the locations they are sold in follow age-restriction protocols.

“The changes I seek would protect kids by having all flavored [e-cig] products … sold in age-restricted, in-person locations and, if sold online, under heightened practices for age verification,” Gottlieb said in the statement.