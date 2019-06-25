Fear of of being mocked online is stopping some Singapore youths from doing kind deeds

Singaporeans may be becoming more considerate, volunteering and donating more, but some young people are held back from outward acts of kindness as they are afraid of being embarrassed and mocked, a survey has found.

The latest Graciousness Survey commissioned by the Singapore Kindness Movement (SKM) found that while common cited barriers to helping others centred around uncertainty and a lack of situational awareness, youths were significantly more likely to fear being mocked.

According to SKM, around 23 per cent of respondents aged 15 to 24 were afraid of looking stupid, while 11 per cent were afraid of being mocked on social media. 54 per cent in this age group were also unsure of how they could help.

Older respondents, however, were more concerned with being able to help effectively, with 35 per cent of those aged 55 and above indicating so.

The survey of 2,071 people also found that 39 per cent of youths 15 to 24 years old have donated money to charitable causes, and 5 per cent have donated blood.

In addition, SKM said that youths are increasingly aware of the importance of building a gracious society, and “also want to make an impact in creating a greater community”.

One person polled said that he had gotten off his motorcycle to help push a wheelchair-bound elderly man across the road. “It only takes a few seconds to be kind to others, and it can change someone’s day. It can even create a ripple effect where others are inspired to be kind to those around them too. You can be greater with the simplest of acts,” the respondent identified as Angelo said.

More were also satisfied with their relationship with their neighbours, with 88 per cent indicating so, compared to 85 per cent last year.

As expected, the most common interactions among neighbours were casual greetings and casual conversations.

From July 8 to 12, SKM is collaborating with Starbucks to give out special discounts to Starbucks patrons who are spotted sharing their tables with others. Run as part of the Be Greater campaign, Starbucks will give out a special pin to these patrons, as well as a S$1 discount off their next drink purchase by July 14.

SKM’s general secretary Dr William Wan said improvements in the perception of graciousness in Singapore was heartening and a step in the right direction “towards becoming a Nation of Kindness”.

“Singapore Kindness Movement will continue to remind Singaporeans that kindness starts from within, and everyone is capable of greatness,” Dr Wan said.

SKM said in its statement that the findings will help to guide its focus, strategies and plans in the coming year.