‘Fear the Walking Dead’ co-showrunner teases a season 5 zombie will have ripple effects in the rest of ‘TWD’ universe

caption Are Alicia and Morgan going to come face to face with some different kind of walker on “Fear the Walking Dead”? source Ryan Green/AMC

“Fear the Walking Dead” co-showrunner Ian Goldberg said the show’s fifth season will introduce a member of the undead that will have people talking.

INSIDER attended the AMC Networks Summit in New York City, where Goldberg spoke about the show’s upcoming fifth season briefly.

Goldberg also said fans should pay attention to a plane that was teased in the recently released trailer for season five.

“Fear the Walking Dead” co-showrunner Ian Goldberg teases there’s something big coming to “TWD” spin-off next season that could be a potential game changer for the rest of the “Walking Dead” universe.

“There will be one walker in particular, I have to be careful saying this around [‘The Walking Dead’ universe chief content officer] Scott [Gimple]. Let’s just say this walker will open a universe of possibilities for our storytelling,” said Goldberg Monday at AMC Networks’ annual summit in New York City.

What does that mean?

Goldberg didn’t say anything else on the special member of the undead, but it sounds like that could mean a range of items for the continuation of the ever-expanding “Walking Dead” universe.

Put simply, maybe we’re going to see a Whisperer on the show. “TWD” showrunner Angela Kang told INSIDER the group is migratory, heading South during the winter. “Fear the Walking Dead” currently takes place in Texas.

Read more: Who the mystery radio caller could be on “The Walking Dead”

If Goldberg isn’t referencing a Whisperer, that makes us wonder whether or not the AMC zombie drama is adding another level of sci-fi to the universe. Could we be seeing mutated walkers with some level of intelligence? Before Eugene, Michonne, and Jesus were introduced to the Whisperers, Eugene thought the walkers may be evolving.

As one fan pointed out to us, on season three of “The Walking Dead,” there was a character, Milton, running studies to see if the dead could remember their past lives.

caption Remember when Milton was running studies with the Governor’s OK? source Gene Page/AMC

On a more positive note, this mystery walker may signify a cure, especially if it’s someone who has been bit that is turning more slowly than others. As Gimple and AMC continue to tease its “TWD” universe full of expected shorts, digital series, and Rick Grimes’ movies, it’s likely the walker could be connected to a larger story at hand. After all, we are wondering what has been holding Rick Grimes away from his family for years on end.

Is there a group somewhere working on a potential zombie cure? You would think someone would have to after this long. The season five “Fear TWD” trailer also teases a person in a hazmat suit.

caption Another shot from the “Fear the Walking Dead” trailer shows someone in a hazmat suit. source AMC

Goldberg’s tease comes shortly after the reveal of the season five “Fear the Walking Dead” trailer, which debuted March 31 at WonderCon. At the AMC Networks Summit, Goldberg said fans should pay particular attention to the plane introduced.

“You do see in that trailer a glimpse of an airplane, and you’re going to see more of that. The plane is sort of emblematic of the lengths that our group will go to to help people out in the world,” said Goldberg of what to expect on the next season of “Fear.”

caption Here’s the plane that’s briefly seen in the trailer for “Fear the Walking Dead” season five. Who could be in it? source AMC

“But the plane’s also going to draw people to it,” he added. “Some of them will be living, some of them will be walkers.”

Goldberg hinted that it’s that plane which will draw out that one special walker. While we’re trying to wrap our heads around this mystery member of the undead, we do know that Austin Amelio, who played Dwight on “The Walking Dead,” will join “Fear” this season.

“Fear the Walking Dead” will return to AMC Sunday, June 2 at 9 p.m. You can follow along with our “Walking Dead” coverage here.