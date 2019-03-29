Fecal Matter, the design duo behind the famous ‘human skin’ heels, share their intense 3-hour beauty transformation

- source
- Vogue
- Hannah Rose Dalton and Steven Raj Bhaskaran make up Fecal Matter, the design duo known for their unusual style and for creating a $10,000 pair of “human skin” heels.
- The duo shared their three-hour-long beauty routine in a video for Vogue, which includes shaving their heads, covering their scalps with foundation, and wearing dark contact lenses daily.
- The two also use lipstick to draw fake veins, apply blush around the eyes, and attach plastic flowers to their heads using superglue.
- While Dalton told Vogue that they “don’t want attention,” Bhaskaran said “it would be way easier not to look like this,” but feels satisfied knowing they are being true to themselves.
- Watch Vogue’s video below to see Fecal Matter’s full beauty routine.
- Read more:
- Forever 21’s new USPS clothing line includes a tube top that looks like it’s made out of shipping labels
- The beauty product you can’t live without, based on your zodiac sign
- Too Faced is selling an eyeliner to match its wildly popular ‘Better Than Sex’ mascara, and it’s one of the easiest products I’ve ever used
- Lupita Nyong’o wore red contact lenses to show off her ‘wicked side’ at the premiere of horror movie ‘Us’