Fecal Matter, the design duo behind the famous ‘human skin’ heels, share their intense 3-hour beauty transformation

By
Amanda Krause, Insider
-
Hannah Rose Dalton is on the left, and Steven Raj Bhaskaran is on the right.

caption
Hannah Rose Dalton is on the left, and Steven Raj Bhaskaran is on the right.
source
Vogue

  • Hannah Rose Dalton and Steven Raj Bhaskaran make up Fecal Matter, the design duo known for their unusual style and for creating a $10,000 pair of “human skin” heels.
  • The duo shared their three-hour-long beauty routine in a video for Vogue, which includes shaving their heads, covering their scalps with foundation, and wearing dark contact lenses daily.
  • The two also use lipstick to draw fake veins, apply blush around the eyes, and attach plastic flowers to their heads using superglue.
  • While Dalton told Vogue that they “don’t want attention,” Bhaskaran said “it would be way easier not to look like this,” but feels satisfied knowing they are being true to themselves.
  • Watch Vogue’s video below to see Fecal Matter’s full beauty routine.