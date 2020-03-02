Goldman Sachs sees the Fed aggressively cutting interest rates to boost the economy — and says it could even happen before the bank’s next meeting

caption Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the House Financial Services Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill February 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. Powell testified about the Federal Reserve’s semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress and the state of the economy source Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Goldman Sachs economists Jan Hatzius and Daan Struyven predicted in a Sunday note that the Fed will cut interest rates aggressively to help the US economy combat downside risks of the coronavirus outbreak as it spreads.

Those cuts could even come before the Federal Open Market Committee’s next scheduled meeting on March 17-18, the economists wrote.

They could also be coordinated with easing efforts from other central banks, according to the note.

A rate cut from the US Federal Reserve in response to the coronavirus outbreak could come even earlier than anticipated, according to Goldman Sachs.

Goldman economists Jan Hatzius and Daan Struyven predicted in a Sunday note that the Fed will cut interest rates aggressively in an attempt to boost the economy as the virus that originated in Wuhan, China, continues to spread. Those cuts could even come before the Federal Open Market Committee’s next scheduled meeting on March 17-18, according to the note.

The note came after Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Friday sought to reassure businesses and investors that the central bank was closely monitoring coronavirus and was prepared to use its tools to “act as appropriate to support the economy.”

According to Hatzius and Struyven, Powell’s address “strongly hints at a rate cut at or even before” the FOMC’s next meeting scheduled in March.

Goldman also updated its forecast for the size of Fed interest rate cuts in response to the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 89,000 and killed 3,000. The bank now forecasts a half percentage point cut by March 18, and another half percentage point cut in the second quarter for a total of 100 basis points.

The clear signal in Powell’s address Friday has led the bond market to price in more than 25 basis points of easing, and “the FOMC will not want the cut to come as a disappointment in the present situation,” Goldman Sachs wrote.

Wall Street is pricing in a 100% chance that the FOMC will cut further at its next meeting in March, according to the closely watched CME FedWatch tool. After Powell’s statement Friday, bond yields fell even further, with the 10-year US Treasury yield declining to a new low of 1.04%.

Powell’s Friday statement suggests that global central bankers are “intensely focused on the downside risk from the virus” and could begin easing in a coordinated fashion as early as the coming week, according to the note.

The economists also agreed with commentators arguing that monetary policy is “ill-suited to address the impact of the virus on the economy” and that public health and fiscal policy more broadly needs to act.

Still, “central bankers will still want to do their part to support the economy, especially at a time when few of them worry about inflation rising too much,” the economists wrote. “This implies that if the news on the virus and the economy remains negative in the near term, central banks may well react aggressively even if the impact on economic growth is limited.”