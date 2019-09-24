The Fed pumps another $105 billion into markets, continuing its streak of capital injections

The Federal Reserve sold $105 billion in market repurchase agreements, or repos, on Tuesday in a continued effort to calm money markets and bring interest rates within their intended range.

The bank offered $75 billion in repos expiring overnight and $30 billion in repos expiring in 14 days. Banks bid for more than was available of each repo, signaling strong demand for the government-backed asset.

The bank began a streak of repo offerings last week, marking the first time such assets were sold since the 2008 financial crisis. The offerings are set to continue through early October according to the central bank’s schedule.

The Federal Reserve added $105 billion to the nation’s financial system Tuesday in two transactions, seeking to calm money markets and keep interest rates in their intended range.

The New York Fed continued its streak of market repurchase agreements, or repos, Tuesday, selling $75 billion of overnight repos and $30 billion of repos expiring in 14 days. Banks bid for $80.2 billion in overnight repos and $62 billion in 14-day repos, signaling strong demand in the government-backed investments.

Last week marked the first time in a decade the bank had taken such steps to relieve pressure on money markets. The bank offered a total of $278 billion in repos from Tuesday through Friday.

The sales came days after the Federal Open Market Committee cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point, landing in a window of 1.75% to 2%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell called the repo offerings a temporary action.

“Funding pressures in money markets were elevated this week, and the effective federal funds rate rose above the top of its target range,” he said.

The Fed’s schedule calls for another $75 billion of overnight repos to be sold every business day until October 10, with certain days also offering at least $30 billion worth of 14-day repos.

