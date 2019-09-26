The Fed pumps another $110 billion into markets as investor demand surges

- source
- The Federal Reserve on Wednesday sold $110 billion in total market repurchase agreements, or repos, in a continued effort to calm money markets and bring interest rates within its intended range.
- The bank offered $50 billion in repos expiring overnight and $60 billion in repos expiring in 14 days. Banks bid for more than was available of each repo, signaling strong demand for the government-backed asset.
- The central bank doubled the maximum size of the operation after an offering earlier this week was oversubscribed, meaning banks placed more bids for repos than the Fed was selling.
- The Fed kicked-off its repo offerings last week for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis last week after short-term interest rates began spiking.
The Federal Reserve continued its ongoing effort to stabilize shaky money markets on Thursday with another round of capital injections totaling $110 billion.
The central bank sold $50 billion in overnight repurchase agreements, or repos. It also offloaded $60 billion worth of repos scheduled to expire in 14 days.
The Fed doubled the size of the 14-day operation after Tuesday’s $30 billion offering was oversubscribed. That means banks placed more bids for repos than the Fed offered.
The latest sale follows a $75 billion injection on Wednesday, which was also oversubscribed as banks sought $92 billion worth of overnight repos.
The Fed started repo offerings last week for the first time since the financial crisis a decade ago in order to calm money markets and bring short-term interest rates within its target range. Repo operations totalled $278 billion between Tuesday and Friday last week.
Also last week, the Federal Open Market Committee cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, landing in a window of 1.75% to 2%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell called the repo offerings a temporary action.
The central bank is scheduled to sell at least $75 billion worth of overnight repos every business day until October 30, with some days auctioning as much as $60 billion worth of 14-day repos.
