Federal agency opens investigation into Boeing’s latest mishap, when a plane skidded off a runway in Jacksonville

caption Boeing 737 aircraft sits in shallow water of the St Johns River after it slid off the runway at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida source Reuters

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted Saturday morning that a team of 16 investigators is being sent to Jacksonville, where a Boeing 737 jet slid of the runway Friday night into the St Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida.

No one was killed in the accident, and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said 21 people were taken to the hospital for injuries.

The plane was arriving at the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville. There were 136 passengers and seven crew members on the flight, which was coming in from Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the Boeing 737 that skidded off a runway in Jacksonville, Florida, and into the St Johns River Friday night.

The federal agency tweeted that a team of 16 investigators arrived in Jacksonville Saturday to look into the accident, which sent 21 people to the hospital. No one was killed.

Boeing posted a statement on Twitter nine hours ago saying it is “providing technical assistance at the request and under the direction” of the NTSB.

NTSB team has expertise in aircraft operations, structures, powerplants, human performance, weather, airports and other areas. Expect media briefing late afternoon. Details to be posted here. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) May 4, 2019

“Boeing extends its well wishes to all those involved,” the statement read.

There were 136 passengers and seven crew members on the flight, which was transporting active-duty military members, civilian government employees, and their dependents from Cuba’s Guantanamo Bay naval base. The flight was operated by Miami Air International, a charter airline.

The NTSB plans to hold a media briefing later on Saturday.

This is the third issue Boeing has had with its 737 planes since October. The first two – in Indonesia and Ethiopia – killed 350 people, and Boeing’s profits were cut by more than a fifth in the first quarter compared to 2018 after the planes were grounded for safety measures.