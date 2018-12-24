Federal employees affected by the government shutdown are using the Twitter hashtag #ShutdownStories to share their hardships

All around the country, federal workers impacted by the current government shutdown took to Twitter to share their #shutdownstories.

Many federal workers said they’re concerned about how they will cover bills and Christmas expenses with no paychecks.

Others, including a DACA recipient, said they are worried the lack of services might affect their day-to-day lives.

The day after the government shut down, Taylor Futch, a stay-at-home mother of two in Tennessee, took to Twitter to vent:

“My husband is a Park Ranger in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and he had to sign his furlough papers,” she wrote. “We don’t know when his next check will come. Mortgage is due, Christmas 2 days away.”

In follow up tweets, Futch thanked those offering advice and support. She and her husband, she tweeted, didn’t vote for Trump. But now, like nearly 800,000 federal workers and their families around the country, they’re facing the consequences of a Trump administration shut down.

Many federal workers and their family members used the hashtag #shutdownstories on Twitter to share how the government shutdown is hurting them this holiday season. Though many of those participating were federal workers, regular Americans also pitched in, saying the lack of federal services is also impacting their lives.

A TSA friend, who lives on a pay check to pay, a family of three depends on him, is spending his holidays without pay. #ShutdownStories — Jhakri (@Okharbot) December 24, 2018

Furlough exempt, all leave canceled and must report to work. Will be paid but no idea when if this drags out. If we don't report we're placed in furlough for the duration, no guarantee of pay. No, @MarkMeadows, we didn't "sign up" for this. #ShutdownStories — phallock (@phallock) December 24, 2018

A DACA recipient shared that he was worried he wouldn’t be able to renew his permit.

I was scheduled to get my biometrics taken today to renew my DACA. The USCIS Application Support Center was closed. My DACA expires soon, I don’t know when my rescheduled appointment will be. #ShutdownStories — Julio (@DaSilva_7) December 24, 2018

A user whose city was ravaged by the Carr Fire said the area where the fire started is now unattended due to the shutdown.

#ShutdownStories Last summer, our city was ravaged by the Carr Fire. Whiskeytown Lake (where Carr Fire started) is now unattended. The teams doing recovery work are furloughed. Winter rains and runoff will further damage the rivers, lake and forest. #ThanksTrump — Belinda McBride ???? (@Belinda_McBride) December 24, 2018

Another user said the shutdown will also affect new government hires waiting for their background checks to clear.

I use to work in HR the shut down also affects new hires as most places wait till the background checks are cleared before they provide a start date. Background checks both state and federal records. https://t.co/X7ohjoK3Jp — JamericanQueen, MBA (@JQAbroad) December 23, 2018

Some shared stories of the good deeds they’re doing to help out government employees.

I had my daughters tricycle listed for sale online. A woman came to buy it and she was a gov’t employee and saving now that she doesn’t know when she’ll go back to work, so she needed to spend less on the bike she was giving her child for Xmas.

I gave it to her. #ShutdownStories — KHill (@Khillin_It) December 24, 2018

Another user pointed out that, even though employees deemed essential will get retroactively paid after the shutdown, the government won’t be able to cover many of the related costs workers are incurring.

#ShutdownStories remember that even when employees get paid later, it won’t cover the late fees, overdraft fees and shutoff/turn on fees that they incurred because of missing wages. — Allyson Reid (@atlemont) December 24, 2018

