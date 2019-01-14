11 states pay more in federal taxes than they get back — here’s how every state fares

- source
- Justin Setterfield / Getty
- A portion of federal tax money is sent back to states to spend on resources.
- We looked at the monetary difference between how much taxpayers pay to the federal government and what they receive back in federal services.
- The majority of states receive more in federal services than what they pay in federal taxes, but 11 states, including California and New Jersey, spend more than they receive.
You get what you pay for – but that may not always be the case when it comes to federal taxes.
A lot of federal tax money is immediately rerouted back to the states in the form of grants, which the state uses to spend on resources. But in some states, some taxpayers are left spending more in taxes than what they receive back in federal services.
Consulting a report by the Office of the New York State Comptroller, we took a look at the monetary difference between how much taxpayers pay to the federal government and the benefits they receive in return for each state and Washington, DC.
The report examines the flow of funds between the federal government and each state for the federal fiscal year that ended on September 30, 2017, based on data from federal budget documents, the IRS, the US Census Bureau, and other sources.
We described the difference as the balance of payments. For example, California’s balance of payments is -$13.7 billion. This means California residents get less in return than they pay for. However, Iowa has a balance of payments of $2.5 billion, meaning Iowa residents receive $2.5 billion more in federal services than what they pay in taxes.
The difference per capita means how much the average state resident received in federal services versus what they paid in federal taxes. In California, each resident is sending in $348 more than they get back. In Iowa, each resident is receiving $797 more back in federal services than they paid in taxes.
The majority of states received more in federal services than what they pay in federal taxes.
Below, see how each state fares.
Alabama
Total balance of payments: -$169 million
Per capita balance of payments: -$291
Alaska
Total balance of payments: $4.7 billion
Per capita balance of payments: $6,355
Arizona
Total balance of payments: $30.8 billion
Per capita balance of payments: $4,394
Arkansas
Total balance of payments: $12.7 billion
Per capita balance of payments: $4,255
California
Total balance of payments: -$13.7 billion
Per capita balance of payments: -$348
Colorado
Total balance of payments: $2.1 billion
Per capita balance of payments: $387
Connecticut
Total balance of payments: -$4.4 billion
Per capita balance of payments: -$1,242
Delaware
Total balance of payments: $915 million
Per capita balance of payments: $951
Florida
Total balance of payments: $62.4 billion
Per capita balance of payments: $2,977
Georgia
Total balance of payments: $22.8 billion
Per capita balance of payments: $2,190
Hawaii
Total balance of payments: $8.7 billion
Per capita balance of payments: $6,156
Idaho
Total balance of payments: $5.9 billion
Per capita balance of payments: $3,472
Illinois
Total balance of payments: -$14.8 billion
Per capita balance of payments: -$1,158
Indiana
Total balance of payments: $11.4 billion
Per capita balance of payments: $1,722
Iowa
Total balance of payments: $2.5 billion
Per capita balance of payments: $797
Kansas
Total balance of payments: $2.5 billion
Per capita balance of payments: $797
Kentucky
Total balance of payments: $26.6 billion
Per capita balance of payments: $5,984
Louisiana
Total balance of payments: $21.2 billion
Per capita balance of payments: $4,538
Maine
Total balance of payments: $8.5 billion
Per capita balance of payments: $6,381
Maryland
Total balance of payments: $40.2 billion
Per capita balance of payments: $6,657
Massachusetts
Total balance of payments: -$10.5 billion
Per capita balance of payments: -$1,532
Michigan
Total balance of payments: $21.3 billion
Per capita balance of payments: $2,138
Minnesota
Total balance of payments: -$6 billion
Per capita balance of payments: -$1,078
Mississippi
Total balance of payments: $23.5 billion
Per capita balance of payments: $7,902
Missouri
Total balance of payments: $21.1 billion
Per capita balance of payments: $3,458
Montana
Total balance of payments: $4.3 billion
Per capita balance of payments: $4,093
Nebraska
Total balance of payments: -$267 million
Per capita balance of payments: -$139
Nevada
Total balance of payments: $2.9 billion
Per capita balance of payments: $979
New Hampshire
Total balance of payments: -$749 million
Per capita balance of payments: -$558
New Jersey
Total balance of payments: -$24.7 billion
Per capita balance of payments: -$2,748
New Mexico
Total balance of payments: $20 billion
Per capita balance of payments: $9,624
New York
Total balance of payments: -$24.1 billion
Per capita balance of payments: -$1,216
North Carolina
Total balance of payments: $31.2 billion
Per capita balance of payments: $3,047
North Dakota
Total balance of payments: $234 million
Per capita balance of payments: $310
Ohio
Total balance of payments: $26 billion
Per capita balance of payments: $2,233
Oklahoma
Total balance of payments: $17 billion
Per capita balance of payments: $4,332
Oregon
Total balance of payments: $7.5 billion
Per capita balance of payments: $1,827
Pennsylvania
Total balance of payments: $28.9 billion
Per capita balance of payments: $2,261
Rhode Island
Total balance of payments: $2.5 billion
Per capita balance of payments:$2,362
South Carolina
Total balance of payments: $24.4 billion
Per capita balance of payments: $4,860
South Dakota
Total balance of payments: $256 million
Per capita balance of payments: $295
Tennessee
Total balance of payments: $21.2 billion
Per capita balance of payments: $3,160
Texas
Total balance of payments: $36.2 billion
Per capita balance of payments: $1,280
Utah
Total balance of payments: -$236 million
Per capita balance of payments: -$76
Vermont
Total balance of payments: $2.5 billion
Per capita balance of payments: $2,530
Virginia
Total balance of payments: $64 billion
Per capita balance of payments: $7,563
Washington
Total balance of payments: $976 million
Per capita balance of payments: $132
Washington, DC
Total balance of payments: $39.8 billion
Per capita balance of payments: $57,447
West Virginia
Total balance of payments: $14.5 billion
Per capita balance of payments: $7,991
Wisconsin
Total balance of payments: $1.2 billion
Per capita balance of payments: $212
Wyoming
Total balance of payments: -$169 million
Per capita balance of payments: -$291