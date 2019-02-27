FedEx reveals a package-delivering robot backed by Walmart, Target, and Lowe’s that can climb stairs, carry hot food, and replace human workers

caption The new FedEx Same-Day Bot can climb stairs to deliver packages. source FedEx

The FedEx Same-Day Bot can deliver packages and hot food from stores and restaurants to customers’ homes.

FedEx said it collaborated with retailers including Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, Pizza Hut, and Walgreens to develop the technology, which it said would “change the face of local delivery.”

It will be hitting the streets this summer in select markets, including Memphis, Tennessee, pending city approval.

FedEx revealed a cutting-edge robot on Wednesday that could replace human delivery workers.

The FedEx Same-Day Bot can deliver packages and hot food from stores and restaurants to customers’ homes. It will be hitting the streets this summer in select markets, including Memphis, Tennessee, the company said.

FedEx said it collaborated with retailers including Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, Pizza Hut, and Walgreens to develop the technology, which it said would “change the face of local delivery.”

The Bot features a large white cube atop four wheels. The wheels allow the Bot to climb stairs and maneuver easily over uneven ground, according to videos of the battery-powered machine in action.

caption The FedEx Bot’s wheels allow the machine to maneuver easily over uneven ground, source FedEx

The Bot is designed to travel on sidewalks and along roadsides to carry small packages from stores to customers’ homes and businesses.

Multiple cameras adorning the machine help it navigate around pedestrians and other potential obstacles on its route.

Don Frieson, supply chain executive vice president for Lowe’s, said the Same-Day Bot has the potential to “greatly simplify and speed distribution for the full range of our customers.”

source FedEx

“Consider pros who could save time and money by never leaving the job site for the critical tools and supplies they need from Lowe’s,” he said. “We look forward to exploring all the possibilities to enhance the service we provide our customers through this innovation.”

Target Chief Operating Officer John Mulligan said: “We’re excited to be collaborating with FedEx to explore how autonomous robots could enhance delivery services and more, ensuring we continue to exceed our guests’ expectations for ease and convenience.”

The Bot’s Memphis test is pending city approval, but FedEx already has the support of Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

“We couldn’t be more excited that FedEx chose its hometown as one of the pilot cities for this revolutionary innovation,” Strickland said.

The initial test will involve deliveries between FedEx Office locations.

We have something exciting to share tonight… pic.twitter.com/5im8bMEjYZ — FedEx (@FedEx) February 25, 2019

FedEx Office currently offers a SameDay City service that operates in 32 markets and 1,900 cities using branded FedEx vehicles and uniformed FedEx employees, the company said.

FedEx says the tests will complement this service. But if the tests are successful and the Bot gets a wider rollout, it’s possible it could replace human workers.