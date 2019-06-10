FedEx ending its contract with Amazon for express deliveries in the US is good news for UPS, according to analysts

“[FedEx] and UPS are the only companies with Express networks,” the bank wrote. “While [Amazon] could potentially handle some business with their own leased air line-haul, we believe most of the packages would need to move on UPS, or [Amazon] could simply offer slower delivery on these pieces. We view the move by [FedEx] as a positive for UPS, and for pricing.”

Read more: FedEx says it will no longer deliver Amazon packages with its fast shipping service

UBS said ending its Domestic Express deal with Amazon could lower FedEx’s earnings-per-share by $0.40. The bank estimated that Amazon provides $700 million of business to FedEx in the US based on the logistics company’s statement that the online retailer accounted for less than 1.3% of its revenue in 2018. UBS said it believes that FedEx provides a small amount of delivery services for Amazon in its Ground and International segments, though the bank estimated that 80% of FedEx and Amazon’s business came from the Domestic Express segment.

FedEx appears to believe it will fare better with Amazon’s e-commerce competitors, UBS said, which is a good idea in the medium-term. But FedEx will probably need time to find new customers to replace the Domestic Express business it received from Amazon, the bank said.