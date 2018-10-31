FedEx has ended its NRA deal after months of pressure from anti-gun groups, but says it’s just about business

caption FedEx is following the lead of companies like Delta Airlines, Hertz, MetLife, and Best Western. source Spencer Platt / Getty Images

According to a FedEx representative speaking with The New York Times, the decision had nothing to do with the recent mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

This isn’t the first time that FedEx’s partnership with the NRA has been in the spotlight.

As the debate over gun control in the United States continues to rage, more and more companies are being drawn into the fray.

FedEx will no longer offer special discounts to members of the National Rifle Association.

The New York Times reported on Tuesday that a company spokesperson said the decision had nothing to do with the recent mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, which left 11 people dead. Rather, the FedEx spokesperson said that a review prompted the company to revoke discounts from over 100 companies that did not “bring in enough shipping volume” to justify the program.

But FedEx has long been under scrutiny over its ties with the gun-rights organization, as gun-control activists have increasingly pressured businesses to cut ties with the NRA.

The shipping company previously told Business Insider in February that “the NRA uses UPS and not FedEx” for shipping from its online store. UPS subsequently countered that it did not offer NRA members discounts.

FedEx is now following in the footsteps of a whole slew of companies that have already pulled the plug on NRA-related benefits, including Delta Airlines, Hertz, MetLife, and Best Western.

While the company says its decision was purely financially motivated, Parkland shooting survivor and gun-control activist David Hogg tweeted his support for FedEx’s move: