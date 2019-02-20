The internet is obsessed with a FedEx employee who cruised through Manhattan on a delivery cart — but FedEx says the speed-meister broke company standards

A FedEx employee who scootered through Manhattan was the star of a viral video today.

“Someone give this man a raise,” pop culture media brand Complex said on Twitter.

Unfortunately, the shipping company told Business Insider that the employee actually broke company standards on professionalism.

The internet’s favorite person on Wednesday was a FedEx employee.

Posted on the Instagram story of “tellmehowyoufill” and then circulated on Twitter, the FedEx worker was using a delivery cart like a scooter while holding several packages in a New York City bike lane. He made a bold lane change across several lanes of car traffic and also some turns.

More than a few folks heavily endorsed the worker.

The amount of practice it took to be able to navigate them streets like that is a true art form. — Uncultured Swine Blocker (@MakeupWhoreder) February 20, 2019

Whatever the pay him, double it. — America's A Woman (@ILuvMyAfro) February 20, 2019

The World on Time….by any means necessary ???? — Errin Taylor Maye (@err_mayed) February 20, 2019

And others were quick to compare the FedEx employee’s skills to e-commerce behemoth Amazon, which is quickly developing its own package delivery service.

FedEx trying to compete with them new Amazon robots on all levels — Colt at Compass (@ColtSolliday) February 20, 2019

FedEx be like, this is how we compete with Amazon Prime delivery baby! Hire dudes with mad skateboarding skillz on large four-wheeled dollys. ???? — Deep Pockets Chopra (@Book_Stamper) February 20, 2019

FedEx said cruising through one of the busiest cities in the world isn’t actually endorsed by the company. Indeed, it’s a violation of company safety rules.

The company said this in a statement to Business Insider:

The behavior depicted in this video is inconsistent with the professionalism FedEx Ground service providers demonstrate every day in safely and securely delivering millions of packages to our customers. We are committed to treating our customers’ shipments with the utmost care and will take the appropriate steps to address this matter.

It doesn’t seem like Twitter’s favorite FedEx guy will receive that raise, after all.