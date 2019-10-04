These compression socks prevent heel chafing and keep your feet cool even on long runs — here’s why they’re worth $13 a pair

source Feetures/ Facebook

Socks are usually not top of mind when it comes to getting dressed, but the right pair of socks really can do wonders for your feet.

Feetures performance socks offer compression, a seamless toe, sweat-wicking fabric, and other features to keep your feet comfortable and supported.

I’ve been wearing the Elite Ultra-Light Running Socks ($13) and while they’re more than I’d pay for a value pack of socks elsewhere, I wouldn’t hesitate to get another pair.

When it comes to picking out an outfit, socks tend to be an afterthought. Most of us just get a few pairs that fit well enough and call it a day. But not all socks are created equal. If you’re looking for some of the best, it’d serve you well to check out Feetures.

Hugh Gaither had worked in the sock industry for more than 25 years prior to founding Feetures, a performance sock brand, in 2002. His goal? Create a better performance sock, one that takes advantage of clever design innovations to improve comfort and performance. Out of this desire, Feetures was born. Since its launch, it’s become one of the most popular sock brands among runners and athletes of all kinds – and if you don’t identify as either, you’ll probably like these anyways.

Feetures’ features

If you’re going to spend over $10 on a single pair of socks (the same price you’d pay for a value-pack on Amazon), you want to know what makes them special.

All of Feetures socks are engineered with Targeted Compression, which provides comfort and support to the areas where your feet need it most. An anatomical design, based on how our feet naturally move, creates a just-right fit that feels like it’s made for you. While most socks can be worn on either foot, Feetures are designed differently for your left and right feet – and they’re labeled with an “L” and “R” so you never get confused. This construction helps prevent blisters and keeps the socks from slipping down.

Every pair of Feetures also has a seamless toe, so you never have to deal with any irritating seams. The iWick material, a blend of natural and synthetic wicking fibers, helps keep your feet cool and dry. Across their line of active and everyday socks, you’ll find all of the features mentioned above.

My experience wearing Feetures socks

After wearing the Elite Ultra-Light Running Socks to the gym, I see why they boast such a solid reputation. The socks are lightweight and stretchy, but still feel really durable – the fabric doesn’t seem like it will rip or pill any time soon. The no-show tab adds some cushion between the back of your shoes and your ankle, so you don’t have to deal with any chafing.

These are perfect for running on the treadmill, or running errands just as well. The socks stay put, no matter how much you move your feet or what footwear you’re wearing, and they stay cool and dry even through your sweatiest workouts.

In the past, I’ve never really noticed a difference with compression socks I’ve tried. With Feetures, I can actually feel the compression. My feet feel like they’re wrapped in a bear hug, cozy and supported.

Beyond the compression zones, which are made to boost performance, the fact that these socks won’t slip off, heat up, or irritate your feet at all ensures you can focus solely on your workout or long walk in the park. Overall, they fit like a glove, whether you’re at the gym or not.

How the brand gives back

A commitment to improving communities is another thing that makes Feetures stand out. The brand has been involved in a number of different charitable initiatives over the years, partnering with organizations to provide socks to those in need. The brand also sponsors the non-profit Let Me Run, which teaches young boys important life skills and encourages them to be active through a running-based curriculum.

The bottom line

While they may seem like an afterthought to some, a good pair of socks can change the way you, and your feet, feel. Feetures socks are not only really comfortable, but provide your feet with ample support for whatever your day brings. Choose from their active or everyday lines to find what sock fits your lifestyle best. And, if you don’t like them, Feetures has a lifetime guarantee – so you can return them whenever, no questions asked.