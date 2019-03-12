People keep sharing an old Felicity Huffman tweet about school ‘hacks’ after she was charged in the college admissions scandal

Felicity Huffman is among the nearly 50 people charged in the college admissions cheating scandal uncovered by the Department of Justice.

In 2016, she tweeted a request for “hacks” for “back-to-school season.”

The tweet is getting a lot of attention because of the charges.

“Desperate Housewives” actress Felicity Huffman was one of 46 people charged by the Department of Justice in an alleged wide-ranging scheme to cheat the college admissions process and unfairly get students accepted into elite schools.

Huffman and “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin are the only celebrities charged in the scheme. Huffman’s husband, William H. Macy, isn’t charged. The list of parents also includes CEOs and other executives of both public and private companies.

Read more: Here’s the full list of people charged in the college admissions cheating scandal

Given Huffman’s stature as something of a parenting influencer, she’s getting particular criticism. Some eagle-eyed Twitter users dug up a tweet from 2016 where she asks for recommendations for “back-to-school season” “hacks.”

What are your best “hacks” for the back-to-school season? — Felicity Huffman (@FelicityHuffman) August 25, 2016

As you can imagine, people are having fun with it.

[adjusts collar to conceal wire] what are yours? https://t.co/xGIYDHZQId — Jeff Weiner (@JeffWeinerOS) March 12, 2019

as always there's a tweet for everything. https://t.co/b18pes9A6A — Gene Park (@GenePark) March 12, 2019

Rarely if ever has such an innocuous-sounding Mom tweet aged this poorly >>> https://t.co/lBcOKicbFD — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) March 12, 2019

Racketeering! Super fun these days! — Misty (@Itsraining2) March 12, 2019

It’s important to start off on the right foot and hire a test taker EARLY so you’re not scrambling at the last minute…. — Samantha (@Smanthsg) March 12, 2019

The world never forgets a bad tweet.