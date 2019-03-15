Felicity Huffman’s ‘Desperate Housewives’ character was also involved in a school bribery scandal

caption Felicity Huffman on “Desperate Housewives.” source ABC

Actress Felicity Huffman is one of the people charged by the Department of Justice in a college admissions scandal.

She is accused of disguising a $15,000 bribe as a charitable donation to help her oldest daughter get into college.

On an early episode of “Desperate Housewives,” her character donated $15,000 to get her twin boys into a private school.

Actress Felicity Huffman and her “Desperate Housewives” character have a school admissions scandal in common.

On the fifth episode of the ABC hit series’ first season, titled “Come in, Stranger,” Huffman’s character Lynette Scavo and her husband Tom (played by Doug Savant) try to get their twin boys into a private school. The school’s headmaster agrees to meet the boys, but when the meeting doesn’t work, the couple turns to a “generous donation” to secure a spot.

Lynette tells her husband that they need to “donate” $15,000 for the boys to “ensure” the boys get into the elite school. They ultimately get the money by selling Tom’s boat, and the twins are admitted.

You can watch the episode on Hulu.

Huffman is one of 50 people charged by the Department of Justice in an alleged college admissions scheme to get students into into elite universities. The actress allegedly disguised a $15,000 bribe, coincidentally the same amount as her “Desperate Housewives” character paid, as a charitable donation for disadvantaged youth to help her oldest daughter get into college.

According to court documents, the money was used to pay for a proctor to change her daughter’s SAT exam answers.

The actress’s husband, William H. Macy, is not charged. Their daughter received a 1420 on the SAT, which was an improvement of about 400 points from her PSAT, according to court documents.