Felicity Huffman is helping women adjust to life after prison as part of her 250 hours of mandated community service for the college admissions scandal

caption Felicity Huffman. source REUTERS/Katherine Taylor

Felicity Huffman his helping women adjust to life after incarceration as part of her court-mandated 250 hours of community service following a two-week prison sentence in the college admissions scandal.

Huffman, 56, served 11 days at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, in October. Since then, she has been committing her time to a Los Angeles-based organization called A New Way of Life, according to People.

The organization, which was founded in 1998, provides re-entry programs for women leaving incarceration, including housing case management, legal services, advocacy, and leadership development, according to its website.

Founder Susan Burton told People that Huffman has been “very helpful and supportive to women” in the program.

“She has connected with them in a real way and you can feel it. I think that is because they know she’s experienced in a small way what they have gone through being incarcerated,” Burton said.

Burton said Huffman has been helping women pick out dresses for an upcoming gala in Los Angeles, which she will also help set up.

She has also been cooking and cleaning for the women and shopping and answering phones for the organization.

“We love having her here,” Burton told People.

Insider has contacted Huffman’s legal team for comment on her community service.

Huffman spent 11 days in prison after pleading guilty in May to paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT exam answers falsified as part of the college admissions scandal.

Upon leaving prison, Huffman started a year of supervised release, her 250 hours of community service, and also has to pay a $30,000 fine.

More than 50 people have been charged in the scheme, in which dozens of parents are accused of paying its ringleader, William “Rick” Singer, to help get their children into elite universities through bribes.