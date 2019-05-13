Actress Felicity Huffman is appearing in court Monday to formally plead guilty in the college admissions scandal

- Actress Felicity Huffman will appear in federal court in Boston on Monday afternoon to plead guilty in the college admissions scandal.
- Prosecutors said in a March criminal complaint that Huffman paid the scheme’s ringleader, William “Rick” Singer, $15,000 to have someone cheat on a college entrance exam for her eldest daughter.
- She was charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in March. She agreed to plead guilty in April.
- Her plea agreement did not indicate a specific sentence that prosecutors will recommend, but a law enforcement source told CNN in April that prosecutors would seek a 10-month jail sentence.
Actress Felicity Huffman is appearing in Boston federal court on Monday to plead guilty in the college admissions scandal, according to a court calendar.
Prosecutors said in a March criminal complaint that Huffman paid the scheme’s ringleader, William “Rick” Singer, $15,000 to have someone cheat on a college entrance exam for her eldest daughter.
Huffman agreed to plead guilty in April, and is appearing in court to formally give her plea to a judge. She was charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in March.
Her plea agreement did not indicate a specific sentence that prosecutors will recommend, but instead said it would be “incarceration at the low end of the Guidelines sentencing range as calculated by the US Attorney.” A law enforcement source told CNN in April that prosecutors would seek a 10-month jail sentence.
Other recommendations in the plea agreement include a fine of $20,000 and 12 months of supervised release.
Prosecutors alleged in the criminal complaint that Huffman paid Singer to have her eldest daughter’s SAT score falsified.
The criminal complaint said Huffman arranged for her daughter to take the SAT at the West Hollywood Test Center, where her answers were later corrected.
She then disguised a $15,000 payment to singer as a charitable donation for disadvantaged young people, the criminal complaint alleged.
She was among 14 defendants who pleaded guilty in the scheme in April.
“I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues, and the educational community,” Huffman said in a statement at the time. “I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.”
A total of 50 people have been charged in the scheme, including parents, college athletic coaches, and entrance exam administrators.
In addition to accusing parents and children of cheating on entrance exams, the scandal also accused parents of using bribes to admit students into colleges as recruited athletes, prosecutors said.
Fellow actress Lori Loughlin pleaded not guilty in the scheme. Because she has not taken a plea deal, she faces up to 40 years in prison.
