Prosecutors reportedly plan to seek a 10-month jail sentence for Felicity Huffman for her role in the college admissions scandal

Prosecutors plan to seek a four- to 10-month sentence for actress Felicity Huffman in connection to her role in the college admissions scandal, a law enforcement source told CNN.

Huffman was among 13 parents who pleaded guilty in the scheme two weeks ago. She agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest-services mail fraud.

Prosecutors said in a criminal complaint filed in March that Huffman paid the scheme’s ringleader, Rick Singer, $15,000 to have someone cheat on a college entrance exam for her eldest daughter.

A plea agreement indicated that Huffman’s sentence recommendation would include a $20,000 fine and a year of supervised release. The agreement said prosecutors would not bring further charges.

“I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues, and the educational community,” Huffman said in a statement. “I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.”

Huffman’s daughters are 18 and 16 years old.

In total, 33 parents were charged in the scheme, in which they are accused of bribing college coaches and entrance exam officials to guarantee their children spots at elite universities. Huffman will appear in court on May 21 for a sentencing hearing.

Fellow actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have pleaded not guilty in the scandal.