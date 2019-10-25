Felicity Huffman has been released from prison following a 2-week sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal

caption Felicity Huffman leaves the federal courthouse in Boston. source REUTERS/Katherine Taylor

Felicity Huffman has been released from federal prison after spending nearly two weeks in a Northern California facility for her role in the college admissions scandal.

Huffman pleaded guilty in May to paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT exam answers falsified.

In September she was sentenced to 14 days in prison for her role in the scheme. One day was deemed served at the sentencing.

Huffman spent her sentence at the low-security, all-women Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California.

Upon leaving prison, Huffman faces a year of supervised release, 250 hours of community service, and a $30,000 fine.

The “Desperate Housewives” actor, who pleaded guilty in May to paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT exam answers falsified, had been sentenced to 14 days in prison for her role in the scheme. One day was deemed served at the sentencing.

According to NBC reporter Ezra Kaplan, Huffman is being released two days early “in accordance with the Bureau of Prison’s policy of releasing inmates who were scheduled to be released on the weekend, on the Friday before.”

“This is NOT her getting out early for good behavior, more of taking advantage of administrative policy,” he said.

Huffman spent her sentence at the low-security, all-women Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California.

She was pictured on Saturday walking the grounds wearing a dark green jumpsuit, glasses, a white baseball cap, black sneakers, and a watch on her wrist. Huffman’s husband, William H. Macy and one of their daughters visited her in prison, according to HuffPost.

Upon leaving prison, Huffman faces a year of supervised release, 250 hours of community service, and a $30,000 fine.

Huffman was the first parent to be sentenced in the college admissions scandal and the first to complete a prison sentence.

More than 50 people have been charged in the scheme, in which dozens of parents are accused of paying its ringleader, William “Rick” Singer, to help get their children into elite universities through bribes.

Authorities said the scheme was two-pronged: Prosecutors say some parents paid Singer to have their children recruited to top schools as athletes, regardless of their athletic abilities, while other parents paid to have their children’s SAT and ACT exams falsified.

Among those who pleaded not guilty are actor Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli. Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to have their daughters admitted into the University of Southern California as purported crew recruits. Their daughters are no longer enrolled at USC.

Nearly a dozen parents, including Loughlin and Giannulli, were hit with bribery charges on Wednesday as the US Attorney for the District of Massachusetts issued a superseding indictment.