Actress Felicity Huffman released on $250,000 bond, forced to surrender passport amid college admissions scandal

Actress Felicity Huffman was released on a $250,000 bond and ordered to surrender her passport on Tuesday, following her arrest that resulted from the FBI’s college-admissions investigation.

The “Desperate Housewives” and “American Crime” actress appeared in federal court in Los Angeles for around 12 minutes with her husband, actor William Macy, according to CBS News correspondent Steve Futterman.

Huffman’s real estate assets were reportedly valued “in excess of $20 million,” and the actress was estimated to have $4 million in immediate funds, according to prosecutors.

Huffman was among the nearly 50 people who were charged in the FBI’s investigation of a massive bribery, money laundering, and document fabrication scheme designed to get students admitted to colleges. Court documents revealed that college athletic coaches were bribed and college entrance exams were doctored as part of the alleged scheme.

Huffman is accused of participating in the “cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter” by making what was described as a “charitable contribution” of $15,000, according to the criminal complaint. Huffman is also accused of planning to make the same arrangement for her younger daughter before backing out.

Macy, the star of Showtime’s “Shameless,” was not indicted.