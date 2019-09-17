A 28-year-old Pirates pitcher has been arrested on charges of child pornography and solicitation of a child

On Tuesday, police arrested Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez on charges of computer pornography – solicitation of a child, and providing obscene materials to a minor, according to release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

According to the report, Vazquez had a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl and had told the victim, now 15, that they would meet after the MLB season for sex.

The police also accused Vazquez of sending the victim a video of him performing a sex act.

Vazquez was placed on administrative leave by MLB.

Pittsburgh Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez was arrested on Tuesday on one count of computer pornography -solicitation of a child, and one count of providing obscene materials to a minor, according to a release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Vazquez, 28, was arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, with assistance from Pennsylvania State Police. He’s being held at Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but faces extradition to Lee County.

According to the release, police obtained information that Vazquez allegedly had a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl in Lee County, Florida. Vazquez allegedly told the girl, who is now 15, that they would meet up for sex when his baseball season was over. Vazquez is also accused of sending a video of him performing a sex act to the girl.

According to reports, police seized several electronic devices from Vazquez’s home, and there may be more charges to come.

Vazquez was placed on administrative leave by MLB. The Pirates released a statement saying they are aware of the arrest and take the issue seriously, but will not be commenting further.

Vazquez was 5-1 this season with the Pirates. He is due over $13 million over the next two seasons.