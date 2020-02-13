21 of the cutest female celebrity friendships

Some female celebrities form tight-knit friendships with other famous women throughout the course of their careers.

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox bonded on the set of NBC’s sitcom “Friends,” and Salma Hayek called her “Banderas” costar Penelope Cruz her “soul sister.”

Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence, on the other hand, became fast friends when the same stranger regularly texted both of them.

As celebrities navigate their own personal lives and careers, many female stars form strong bonds with other famous women.

Meanwhile, other famous friends found common ground in other ways. Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone came together after the same anonymous person kept texting them both, and Tina Fey and Amy Poehler found their stride as young comedians in a Chicago improv group.

Here are 21 pairs of female celebrity friends who openly adore each other.

Michelle Williams asked Busy Philipps to be her daughter’s godmother.

caption Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps became friends on “Dawson’s Creek.” source Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT

The two actresses met on the WB’s “Dawson’s Creek” in 2001 and became fast friends. When Williams gave birth to her and Heath Ledger’s child in 2005, she asked Philipps to be her daughter’s godmother.

Although many of their memories on red carpets and on set have appeared cheerful, Philipps stood by Williams’ side when Ledger died in 2008.

Williams and Philipps have since remained close and have even brought each other as dates to awards shows and industry events.

“My friendship with Michelle has stood the test of time, and we’ve been together through many different versions of our lives. I love her as deeply as I love almost anyone,” Philipps told The Advocate in 2013.

Williams has also spoken about her affection for her former costar.

While at a press event for “Manchester by the Sea” in 2016, she told People, “I’m here with my best friend. I’m so in love with her. She’s proof that the love of your life does not have to be a man! That’s the love of my life right there.”

Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling both acted in the 2018 film “A Wrinkle in Time.”

caption Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling were together in New Zealand. source Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

The actresses traveled to New Zealand to film “A Wrinkle in Time,” and formed an off-screen bond in the process. Witherspoon shared a photo of the duo boarding a plane in Hawaii.

Months later, Kaling announced that Witherspoon would appear as a guest star on “The Mindy Project.”

The “Late Night” actress wrote, “Our latest the mindy project guest star is the only woman i would want to be trapped in a cave with. (This is weirdly the second cave we have acted in together!)”

Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini became best friends after Marc Anthony introduced them to each other.

Remini and her husband Angelo Pagan were close friends with Marc Anthony, who introduced them to his then-girlfriend, Lopez.

“As I was walking up to the table, I was like, ‘Ugh, God, you’re even prettier in real life.’ She started laughing, and I was like, ‘Ugh, and you have a sense of humor even?'” Remini told the Los Angeles Times, referring to the first time she met the “Hustlers” actress.

Their friendship strengthened, and Lopez named Remini the godmother to her and Anthony’s twins Emme and Max, who were born in 2008.

When Remini left the Church of Scientology in 2013, the actress said that Lopez remained a loyal friend, and the two stuck together when Lopez and Anthony’s divorce was finalized in 2014.

The actresses then appeared on-screen together in the 2018 film “Second Act.” While promoting the film on an episode of “The View,” the two women spoke about their bond.

“We understand each other’s lives. I’m so close with my sisters and so is Leah but we have similar lives, we have similar careers and so we understand nuances that other people don’t understand so that bonded us,” Lopez said.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler met at Chicago’s ImprovOlympic in 1993.

The two comedians met at ImprovOlympic in 1993. Poehler recalled the founder introducing her to Fey.

“She said there was another new improviser in another one of her classes whom she thought I would really like. Her name was Tina and she was like me but with brown hair,” Poehler wrote in her biography titled “Yes Please.”

Since coming together as young entertainers, they’ve demonstrated their chemistry by appearing together on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” cohosting multiple awards shows, and costarring in the films “Mean Girls,” “Sisters,” and “Baby Mama.”

Although they’ve both achieved high levels of success, Poehler shared that Fey remains the same person she was when they met.

“She’s the same way back then as she is now, which is really, really funny and incredibly hard-working and a very supportive and loyal friend. But she was a lot less rich. That was the only difference: she was like 100% less rich,” Poehler told The New York Times.

Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner’s bond extended beyond HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

The on-screen sisters formed “the purest form of true, true friendship” while filming eight seasons of “Game of Thrones,” Turner told W in 2017.

She continued to speak about Williams, adding, “She’s been my rock. We are kind of the only two people who know what it feels like to go through this very scenario from pretty much the same background, and ending up where we are and kind of finding ourselves as we go. I think that’s why people respond so well to our friendship, I guess. They see the true, pure love between us.”

On a 2019 episode of Dr. Phil’s “Phil in the Blanks,” Turner expanded on the role that Williams played when the actress experienced depression while filming the series.

“She was my best friend, and she was the only one I really told about all of it,” Turner said.

Williams has also expressed her gratitude for having Turner in her life. On a 2019 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the host asked her about her experience filming with the actress.

“It’s been so nice having someone of a similar age – and gender – to go through this crazy life together, because it is really strange growing up in front of the public. To have someone in the darkest times that you can call who knows exactly what you’re going through – it keeps you sane,” Williams said.

Eva Longoria asked Victoria Beckham to be a witness at her wedding.

caption Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham were introduced by their husbands. source Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Longoria and Beckham were first introduced to each other by their husbands, Tony Parker and David Beckham, respectively. Although Longoria split from Parker in 2011, the two women have remained close friends.

When Beckham gave birth to her daughter, Harper Seven, in 2011, she asked Longoria to be the child’s godmother.

In 2016, Beckham served as a witness for Longoria’s wedding to Jose Antonio Baston. The fashion designer shared a photo from the event and wrote, “The smartest, most beautiful woman I have ever met. I feel honored to call you my friend.”

The duo appeared for a joint interview on “This Morning” in 2017, and Longoria chatted about her friendship with Beckham.

“She has such a platform, such a voice, she’s really the kindest, sweetest, most loyal human being you can have in your life,” the actress said.

Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence became friends after the same stranger sent them text messages.

The same person, who Stone and Lawrence called “John the Orchestra Guy,” kept texting the two actresses. After years of both receiving texts from the stranger, they met up, although they were concerned that they were both being catfished.

“We had been texting every day for a year, but we never talked on the phone and we never met. So then we were finally going to meet, she sends me her address, I drive over, and on the way over, I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, what if this is John the Orchestra Guy?'” Lawrence told W.

“And she thought when I was on my way over, ‘Oh, my God, what if it’s John the Orchestra Guy?'” Lawrence added, saying that she then called Stone to make sure she was who she said she was. “That was the first thing we had in common.”

The actresses have maintained a relationship, and Lawrence interviewed Stone for Elle in 2018. When Lawrence asked if friendship is important to her, the “Easy A” actress emphasized how appreciative she’s been for Lawrence.

“I think friendship is pretty much everything. Here’s another turning-30 thing I’ve realized: You pick your family. You realize that your friendships, the people who go with you into these next phases of your life – you’re choosing your family,” Stone told Lawrence during the interview.

She continued, “You’ve been one of my most loyal friends for years. And I think knowing that you can laugh together and that not everything has to be such a big deal.”

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz met as teenagers.

caption Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz met as teenagers in Los Angeles, California. source Robert Mora/Getty Images

When Diaz, then a 16-year-old model, visited the cafe where Barrymore worked as a 14-year-old, the two chatted and became friends.

“She was always kind. Someone who looks like that – they could have an attitude. She was the opposite. She was friendly and goofy and really nice,” Barrymore told Katie Couric.

When Barrymore produced the 2002 remake of “Charlie’s Angels,” she told Couric that she tapped Diaz to join her.

“She said yes, and then just we went on some of the best years of our lives,” the “50 First Dates” actress said.

In 2018, Barrymore told Entertainment Tonight‘s Lauren Zim that her and Diaz are “more than best friends, she’s my sister.”

She continued, “We have much more of that kind of relationship, we’re very honest with each other. We push each other. And we’ve had the majority of our lives spent side by side, really going through what real life is, which is an everyday high and low and we just have each other’s backs.”

Penelope Cruz and Salma Hayek costarred in the 2006 film “Bandidas.”

caption Penelope Cruz and Salma Hayek have been friends for years. source Salma Hayek/Instagram

Cruz spoke about her relationship with Hayek during an interview with Allure in 2014.

She said, “She’s one of my best friends. We call each other ‘huevos.’ It was because when we were working together, we didn’t have children yet, so we used to sleep much more than now. So it was a way to call each other lazy. We slept in the same bed so many times, and it was like she was always trying to wake me up and call me ‘huevos.'”

Hayek, who was born in Mexico, expressed her gratitude for Cruz after she donated to UNICEF’s relief efforts following an earthquake in Mexico.

“Thank you my soul sister for your love of my country Mexico and your generous donation to UNICEF,” she wrote on Instagram.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift became best friends after dating Nick and Joe Jonas, respectively.

caption Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been friends for over 10 years. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

“It was amazing, because she was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked. It was the best thing we got out of those relationships,” Gomez said in an interview with KIIS FM UK.

In the years that followed, the singers performed together, attended parties side-by-side, and shared photographs of memories that took place far from the spotlight.

At one of Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour shows at the Rose Bowl in 2018, the duo performed Gomez’s song “Hands to Myself” and shared messages about each other.

“I have to say thank you to my best friend of about 12 years, almost 13, and the reason why she has been one of my best friends is because this person has never ever judged a single decision I’ve made. She’s always met me where I’ve been. She’s encouraged me when I’ve had nothing to be encouraged about, and I don’t know if I would be as strong as I am if I didn’t have you and your family because you’ve changed my life,” Gomez told the crowd.

Swift returned the praise for her friend during a 2019 “Beats 1” interview. The “Blank Space” singer applauded Gomez for releasing new music.

“Just from my perspective as her friend, I’ve just never been more proud. The things that she’s overcome, the situations that she’s risen above. It’s been a long time that we’ve been friends, and she’s the best,” Swift said.

Meghan Markle has flown around the world to watch Serena Williams’ tennis matches.

caption Meghan Markle met Serena Williams at a Super Bowl party in 2010. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for DirecTV

The duo first hit it off at a Super Bowl party in 2010 and then both competed in DIRECTV’s 2014 Celebrity Beach Bowl during Super Bowl weekend. However, their friendship has extended beyond the sporting events.

When Williams was pregnant with her daughter in 2017, Markle told Vogue, “She will be an amazing mom. The very best, because she is so attuned to balancing strength and sensitivity. Plus, given that she is pretty epic at karaoke, I think she’ll put her signature Serena spin on singing lullabies for the baby. I can’t wait for that!”

The famous tennis player also spoke highly of Markle and told Vanity Fair that her “personality just shines.”

Williams also shared the advice she gave Markle: “I told her, ‘You’ve got to be who you are, Meghan. You can’t hide.'”

They’ve continued to support each other through various life stages. In 2018, Williams attended Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry, and Markle watched Williams play at the US Open in 2019.

Kristen Stewart and Dakota Fanning gushed over each other at the 2016 Elle’s Women in Hollywood Awards.

caption Kristen Stewart and Dakota Fanning appeared in the 2009 film “The Twilight Saga: The New Moon.” source Michael Kovac/Getty Images

The actresses costarred in the 2009 film “The Twilight Saga: New Moon” and have maintained a tight-knit friendship.

At the 2016 Elle’s Women in Hollywood Awards, Fanning presented an award to Stewart and spoke about her friendship with the “Underwater” actress.

“I can honestly say that my friendship with Kristen is one of the most special bonds in my life. She has held my hair back and talked me through heartbreak. She has always been there for me when I have needed her most and most of all she has taught me the power of being 100% yourself 100% of the time,” Fanning said.

Stewart replied, “I’ve looked up to you since I was, like, 10, no, you were 5? Who knows, maybe I was, like, 9? Oh my God, dude I love you so much.”

Jennifer Aniston’s maid of honor was her “Friends” costar, Courteney Cox.

caption Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox costarred in NBC’s “Friends.” source Angela Weiss/Getty Images

The actresses starred alongside each other in the NBC sitcom “Friends.” The series finale aired in May 2004, one month before Cox gave birth to her daughter, who became Aniston’s goddaughter.

Cox and Aniston have supported each other through highs and lows. “I’ve slept in her guest bedroom a lot,” Aniston told More in 2014. “Without giving away too much of my private stuff, all I can say is she’s been there for me through thick and thin.”

Over 10 years later, Aniston married Justin Theroux, and Cox was as her maid of honor. Theroux and Aniston later divorced in 2017.

“There’s absolutely no judgment in Court. You’ll never feel scolded. She’s extremely fair, ridiculously loyal and fiercely loving,” Aniston told More.

In 2020, Cox wished her longtime friend a happy birthday by sharing an Instagram photo of herself matching Aniston.

She wrote, “No matter how hard you might try… there’s only one Jennifer Aniston. Happy birthday my dear friend.”

Kacey Musgraves brought Gigi Hadid as her date to the 2019 Country Music Association Awards.

caption Kacey Musgraves and Gigi Hadid at the 2019 Country Music Association Awards. source Charles Pulliam/Reuters

The country singer walked the pre-show carpet with Hadid by her side. The supermodel sat by Musgraves and cheered for the country singer, who won three awards that evening and performed alongside country legend Willie Nelson. After the show, Hadid and Musgraves hit Nashville’s honky-tonks together.

The supermodel isn’t the only Hadid who’s a fan of the singer. She and her sister, Bella Hadid, also attended Musgrave’s show at Radio City Music Hall earlier in 2019.

Greta Gerwig called Saoirse Ronan “my filmmaking partner/wizard/genius” while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter.

caption Greta Gerwig cast Saoirse Ronan as Jo March in her 2019 adaptation of “Little Women.” source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gerwig met Ronan at a film festival in Toronto, however she admitted to previously admiring her performances in “Atonement” and “Hanna.”

The two first worked together on Gerwig’s 2017 film “Lady Bird.” Ronan then played the lead role in Gerwig’s 2019 film adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s novel “Little Women.”

Ronan told The Hollywood Reporter, “One of the things that Greta and I always say is that whenever we get together, we just get so giggly and very excitable. That was sort of instant. We were very lucky that we had that straightaway.”

Gerwig has even joked that she doesn’t like to share Ronan with other directors.

She said, “I know she acts with other people and she should because she’s great, but a small part of me becomes incredibly childish for one second.”

“I hope we get to be old ladies together making movies about old ladies,” Gerwig told The Hollywood Reporter.

Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev have stood by each other’s sides through hard times.

caption Julianne Hogh and Nina Dobrev have been friends for years. source Instagram/Nina Dobrev

Hough and Dobrev went to the same hair stylist, who eventually introduced them to each other.

“It feels like we met when we were 2 years old, because I feel like I have known you my entire life,” Dobrev told People.

She continued, “We just like to be around each other. I can only speak for myself, but Julianne is such a positive, awesome person. She has an infectious energy that you just want to be around, so selfishly I am just trying to get a little bit of her energy transferred to me.”

Hough also spoke about the positive influence that Dobrev has had on her.

The professional dancer told People, “We’re like ying and yang – like same thing with Nina – you also have an infectious energy. You’re always the person that’s inclusive of everybody and always making sure everybody is having fun, and we’re like a spontaneous combustion of energy when we’re together, at least we think so.”

In 2019, Dobrev went to the hospital following an allergic reaction, and Hough accompanied her.

The “Vampire Diaries” actress thanked Hough on her Instagram story and wrote, “Jules was with me and the doctors at Cedars were AMAZING so back at home now, and I’m OK.”

Maya Rudolph said that seeing Kristen Wiig on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” made her want to return to Studio 8H.

caption Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig speak onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The “Bridesmaids” costars first met at a baby shower held at Melissa McCarthy’s home. They also appeared in “Friends With Kids” and acted in many “Saturday Night Live” skits together as cast members.

On a 2019 episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Rudolph said that seeing Wiig on “Saturday Night Live” made her want to return to the show after taking maternity leave.

“I was watching the show – it was the Christmas show – and she did the two a-holes sketch with Jason Sudeikis, and I remember watching, and I thought, ‘I want to go back and I want to play with her,'” Rudolph said.

Rihanna and Cara Delevingne met at a fashion show.

In 2014, Delevingne tweeted about how much she wanted to meet the “Umbrella” singer.

“I am in love with rihanna i wish i had spoken to her at the met. One day!” she wrote.

Her wish came true, and the supermodel shared that she met Rihanna at a fashion show during an appearance on ITV’s “Lorraine.”

Five years after finally meeting the singer, Delevingne costarred with her in the 2017 movie “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,” and they became close friends.

A source told E! News that their relationship has been positive for Delevingne. “Rihanna has been a good mentor for her. Cara is only just getting to grips with what her future is. And Rihanna has been a good friend to her,” the source said.

In 2018, Delevingne used the “Diamonds” singer’s birthday as an excuse to reminisce about their time spent together in an Instagram post.

“Time has flown by since we first met and wow has it been a wonderful roller-coaster. Cheers to all the mind blowing memories and all the ones to come,” Delevingne wrote.

As both of the women’s careers have flourished, they’ve continued to support each other.

Delevingne appeared in Rihanna’s 2019 Savage X Fenty fashion show, which later aired on Amazon Prime. On the carpet before an event promoting the singer’s lingerie line, the model said, “This is a feast. This show is incredible. I wish more fashion shows were like this. Rihanna knows how to do it.”

Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey met when they worked at the same news station in 1976.

In 1976, Winfrey was a 22-year-old news coanchor, and King was a 21-year-old production assistant at the same station. After King couldn’t get back to the Baltimore suburbs due to a storm, Winfrey offered her a place to stay – they’ve been friends ever since.

Gale explained to HuffPost, “We didn’t really know each other but she was just that kind of girl even then. When I said I didn’t have any clothes with me, she said, ‘You can wear mine,’ and when I said I didn’t have any underwear she said, ‘You can borrow mine, it’s clean!'”

The pair has continued to support each other throughout their careers.

In a letter published in Oprah Magazine, Winfrey opened up about her longtime friendship with King.

She wrote, “The boundless positive outlook; the more-is-more approach to necklaces; the love of a great burger, a warm doughnut, a cupcake with yellow frosting; the apparent familiarity with every pop/rap/country/R&B song on Apple or Spotify; the endless curiosity – that’s my Gayle. And no matter how many ventures or adventures we undertake – whatever life has to offer – we’ll be in each other’s corner.”

Julia Michaels and Selena Gomez got matching tattoos.

caption Julia Michaels and Selena Gomez have collaborated on music in the past. source Emma McIntyre/AMA2017/Getty Images for dcp

The musicians dropped a duet titled “Anxiety,” which they performed at The Fonda Theatre in 2019. Michaels and Gomez also shared a kiss after they finished the song.

Michaels shared a video of the performance on Instagram and wrote, “the most epic headline show I’ve ever played. I love you beyond words and I’m so happy we finally got to sing our baby together.”

The “Issues” singer joined Gomez to celebrate her 26th birthday, and Gomez called her “my love, my heart and my soul” on Instagram.

They later got matching tattoos of arrows on their hands. Gomez shared photos of their body art on her Instagram story and wrote, “It’s tatted..my arrow points to you forever.”

Lea Michele called Emma Roberts immediately after getting engaged.

caption Lea Michele and Emma Roberts costarred on “Scream Queens.” source Emma Roberts/Instagram

The actresses both appeared on FOX’s “Scream Queens” and formed an off-screen friendship. Roberts, who said she admired the “Glee” actress, spoke about Michele’s positive influence on her while on set.

“When we were filming episode five, I was so tired and nervous, thinking, ‘What if I can’t get it right? I asked her how she did it, and she said ‘You just do. You’re going to do it, and you’re going to do great,'” she told People.

When Michele got engaged to Zandy Reich in 2018, she shared a photo of Roberts’ reaction to the news. “Facetime right after saying ‘Yes!'” Michele wrote, adding, “I love you.”