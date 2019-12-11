24 feminist gifts that give back to empower women and children around the world

source Wildfang

There’s no better gift to give a feminist than a gift that gives back to empower women and children around the world.

We’ve rounded up 19 feminist gifts that either donate a portion of the proceeds to charities and organizations or support women artists and artisans.

All too often, products that say they’re feminist are actually just mass-produced goods that don’t represent the principles and values that feminists hold dear.

We’ve done the research to find feminist gifts that give back to women and children around the world, so you can feel good about the gifts you give. Some of the brands we’ve included donate a portion of the proceeds for every item purchased from their stores, while others have special collections of products that give back.

No matter which gifts you choose from our guide, the feminist in your life will probably love the story behind them just as much as the gifts themselves.

Gifts that are handmade by women artisans

GlobeIn sells Fair Trade, handmade products that are produced in ethical working conditions by workers who are compensated fairly for their labor. Many of the workers are women who would otherwise have no employment or means of supporting themselves or their families. Each product description says where it was made and who made it. You can also read about the positive impact GlobeIn’s special gift boxes have had on local communities.

Feminist clothing that fights back with every purchase

Wildfang was founded by a woman and continues to be run by women. The brand’s offerings include cool basics, suiting, gender-neutral apparel, as well as feminist clothing and accessories. We really love the Wild Feminist line, which includes T-shirts, beanies, button-up shirts, sweatshirts, and accessories. Wildfang makes a donation to select charities with every single purchase.

“We walk the walk, giving back $400,000 and counting this year,” Wildfang’s website says, “In 2017, we helped raise over $75,000 for charities including Planned Parenthood, the ACLU, Joyful Heart, and the Tegan and Sara Foundation … Additionally, a percentage of all full price goods across our entire site go directly to a rotating monthly charity.” You can see all the charities Wildfang has supported here.

Lipstick from Sephora that donates $10 per purchase

The Sephora Stands Fearless lipstick is more than a great lipstick – it’s also a gift that gives back. The makeup company donates $10 of every lipstick purchase to its programs to empower women.

“Our programs address the needs of entrepreneurs, communities in transition, Sephora employees, and our planet,” the Sephora Stands webpage says, “And together, our company and employees share a commitment to increase our positive social and environmental impact.”

A pair of period underwear from a company that donates menstrual products

Thinx makes underwear that acts like a pad during a woman’s period to absorb menstrual blood. The underwear can replace tampons and pads altogether or supplement them, depending on the woman’s flow. In addition to being a great gift for eco-conscious women who want to move away from traditional menstruation products, Thinx is also a great company to support. The brand donates menstrual products to women in need, including the homeless and underprivileged communities. Thinx also leads education initiatives to help inform young girls about identity, human rights, and reproductive health.

Fun smartphone cases that give 100% back to Girls Inc.

Casetify is known for its fun, playful case designs. In honor of International Women’s Day, Casetify launched the Her Impact matters iPhone case collection. Throughout the month of March, 100% of the net proceeds earned from the case collection will be donated to Girls Inc. The non-profit organization “equips girls with the skills to navigate through economic, gender, and social barriers.” The cases are also quite stylish and protective, so they are well worth the money. You can also get Apple Watch straps from the collection.

A bracelet that supports breast cancer research

Alex and Ani make unique jewelry that’s cute and simple. The brand has a special collection of jewelry that donates 20% of the purchase price to select charities. Alex and Ani partner with more than 50 non-profits and have donated more than $50 million. Many of the organizations help women and children around the world, so you know that no matter which piece you choose, your gift will have done some good in the world.

A fun phone grip that donates 50% to charities

PopSocket grips are wildly popular, but most people don’t know that the company also gives back. If you buy any grip from the Poptivism Collection, 50% of the sale will go to the charity noted in the product description. PopSockets works with dozens of different charities, so you can choose the one that stands out to you. Tons of the charities are geared toward helping women specifically, including Girls Inc., days for Girls International, Downtown Women’s Center, She Is More Than, She’s The First, and more.

Amazing leggings that are made of recycled plastic in ethical conditions

Girlfriend Collective leggings are made from a flattering compression material that never pills and looks great. These leggings will quickly become her favorite pair – we know they’re our favorites! Best of all, every pair is made from 25 recycled water bottles to help combat plastic waste, and the company prioritizes ethical and sustainable production. Good production practices are particularly important in the world of fashion because women are often the ones working in the factories for low wages. Girlfriend Collective is dedicated to keeping its factories safe and fair for all workers.

A super comfortable bra from a company that donates lightly used bras to women

ThirdLove makes our favorite bras. Not only do they fit perfectly for extreme comfort, they’re also made of high-end materials. We recommend you get the feminist in your life a gift card so she can choose what she wants. The company sells a wide variety of bras and there’s a Fit Finder quiz to ensure that she gets the perfect fit.

In addition to making the best bras, ThirdLove does tons of good work. The brand is partnered with The Unmentionables and I Support the Girls to donate bras to women in need. So far in 2018, the brand has donated 75,000 bras.

Original art made by women that donates to NOW, the National Organization for Women

ArtSugar sells art from artists all over the world and donates 5% of the proceeds to a selection of charities. If you buy the fun feminist art from Amber Vittoria or Handsome Girl (AKA Bridget Moore), a portion of the sale will go to the National Organization for Women (NOW). The original prints are fun celebrations of women that support body positivity and female empowerment.

Since NOW was founded in 1966, it has aimed to “take action through intersectional grassroots activism to promote feminist ideals, lead societal change, eliminate discrimination, and achieve and protect the equal rights of all women and girls in all aspects of social, political, and economic life.”

A subscription box for a good cause

Causebox is a great gift that keeps on giving throughout the year. Each box contains a curated collection of six to eight items that are made by artisans and Fair Trade workers. Causebox offers good variety, too. Boxes come with clothing, accessories, artwork, beauty products, and housewares for women. The company includes a breakdown of each product, where it was made, and how it has helped the local community, so you get the full story. In addition to supporting artisans, Causebox also partners with a number of charities to donate part of its profits every year.

Shirts and sweatshirts that donate $5 per purchase to the ACLU, Equality Now, and HRC

Everlane is a wonderful company to support as a feminist because all of its goods are made in ethical factories with Fair Trade practices. You can feel good about any purchase you make at Everlane, but if you really want to impress the feminist in your life, check out the 100% Human Collection. These T-Shirts and sweatshirts are made ethically and $5 of the sale will be donated to the ACLU, Equality Now, or the Human Rights Campaign.

A pair of tights from a woman-run company that gives back to women

Spanx tights are some of the best tights we’ve ever worn, and the brand itself is a force for good, too. Ever since Spanx was founded by Sara Blakely, the company has donated money to a wide range of charities with a special focus on empowering women. Spanx is involved with teaching girls to code, helping women found businesses of their own, providing micro loans to impoverished women and children, and investing in education for women and girls the world over. You can read all about the different initiatives Spanx donates to on its Elevating Women page here.

A classy bag from a company that gives back to kids in need

State makes incredible bags that are well made, stylish, and organized. Most importantly for our purposes, State has a strong sense of social justice. Every time someone buys a State bag, the company hand-delivers a backpack that’s filled with supplies to a local child in need. The brand’s co-founders created the Country Roads Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps New York City kids. State also leads informational and motivational talks about social justice issues to inform the next generation about the injustice many Americans in marginalized communities face every day.

Clothing made in Kenya that supports local women

The Made In Kenya Collection is a great example of ASOS’ fun, trendy, affordable approach to fashion. ASOS has been working with SOKO Kenya, a sustainable clothing workshop that promotes fair labor practices in Kenya, since 2010. The designs come from drawings made by primary school kids in Kenya that have been adapted by ASOS designers, 2ManySiblings, Beats 1 radio presenter Julie Adenuga, and model Leomie Anderson. You can choose from a variety of clothing and accessories in fun, bright prints that your giftee will love.

A set of feminist buttons from a brand that gives back to women with every purchase

We mentioned Wildfang at the start of this gift guide, but the brand is just so good it bears repeating. This pack of feminist buttons is made in America, aims to empower women, and a percentage of the purchase will go to one of the charities Wildfang supports. The buttons also feature six famous women writers and some sick puns. What’s not to love?

Great books by amazing feminists

When it comes to feminist literature, there is a ton of it out there. Here, we’re recommending two of our favorite books by incredible feminist commentators whose writing we admire and read frequently. If you buy the books through Amazon Smile and select the charity you want to give to, 0.5% of your purchase will go to that charity. Just click on our links and choose your charity.

Jewelry made by artisans

Two friends – Griffin Thall and Paul Goodman – got the idea to start Pura Vida when they encountered artisans in Coast Rica selling beautiful handmade bracelets. They bought 400 bracelets and brought them back to the US to sell them in a local boutique. The bracelets were so popular that the two friends decided to start a business.

Fast forward nine years, and now the two run a company that employs more than 800 artisans in Costa Rica, El Salvador, and India.

Pura Vida sells more than just beautiful handwoven bracelets – they also sell charms, rings, and other jewelry made by artisans. The bracelets are colorful and beautiful, and they come in many unique designs, so you’re sure to find one your giftee will love. There are also numerous rings, necklaces, and charms you can buy. Many of them are made of sterling silver or plated in it.

In order to keep paying it forward, Pura Vida says it has donated about $1.9 million to nearly 200 charities, including Breast Cancer Awareness, Oceanic Preservation, Save the Sea Turtles, and Cystic Fibrosis Awareness.

Skin-care products from a company that supports girls’ education

Tatcha makes top-rated skin-care products that any woman will love. Whether you pick up a moisturizer, a serum, or something else, you’ll be getting a high-quality gift. The company also gives back to fund girls’ education.

Tatcha works with the nonprofit Room to Read to help provide school uniforms, transportation fees, and other necessities that a girl needs to successfully complete her education.

The organization also provides “life skills coaching and mentorship” to give the girls a leg up. The money donated from this partnership has funded three million days of school for girls in Asia and Africa.

High-quality clothing and accessories from an ethical company that gives back

Cuyana makes luxurious clothing, bags, and accessories using sustainable materials and manufacturing practices whenever possible. The brand’s wares are high quality and made to last in accordance with its philosophy of “Fewer, Better” things. Because they’re high-end items, the feminist in your life is sure to love whatever you choose.

In addition to its excellent goods and sustainable business practices, Cuyana also donates to charity. With each purchase, Cuyana provides shipping labels so shoppers can donate high-quality clothing that they no longer need through thredUP, an online consignment shop. Once Cuyana receives the box, they’ll send you Cuyana credit. When that credit is spent, Cuyana donates 5% of the profit to H.E.A.R.T. (Helping Ease Abuse Related Trauma). H.E.A.R.T provides abuse victims with the supplies and services they need to recover.

Perfume and skin-care products from a company that supports girls’ education

Skylar makes perfume and skin-care products that are eco-friendly and free from harmful ingredients. If your loved one is all about the clean beauty trend, she’ll love Skylar. The company also donates a portion of its profits and time to Step Up, a girls mentorship nonprofit.

Hand-crafted jewelry made by Ugandan women from a woman-owned company

Akola’s jewelry is distinctive and vibrant, making it the perfect gift for women who have a unique sense of style. Each piece is made by Ugandan women from natural materials like brass, stone, shell, horn, hand-rolled beads, and raffia.

The company employs 200 women so that they have a reliable source of income and can care for their families. The brand also started the Akola Academy to offer training in leadership and financial literacy for all its employees.

A mindful necklace that sets good intentions and gives back to girls’ education

It’s easy to have good intentions, but it’s much harder to follow through. These simple 24 karat gold necklaces serve as a beautiful reminder for the feminist in your life to exhibit virtues like strength, confidence, gratitude, optimism, and more. best of all, for each necklace sold, Ban.do will donate a portion of proceeds to Girls Inc., a non-profit that mentors girls so they can succeed in school and in life.

Clothing and accessories that give 100% of the price to charity

This holiday season, J.Crew has partnered with Girls Inc., HRC, and charity: water to create special collections of products that give back.

You can choose from 18 different styles, including sweatshirts, tote bags, T-shirts, and accessories for each charity. We love the Girls Inc. Sweatshirt, which says “girls” in several different languages.

Girls Inc. is a nonprofit that was founded in 1864 to empower girls and young women from age 6 to 18. The charity provides “safe spaces, mentorship and programming to help them build lasting skills to succeed and create systemic change.”

HRC and charity: water are also wonderful organizations to support. HRC works to ensure equal rights for LGBTQ people and charity: water provides fresh drinking water to those who don’t have access to it.