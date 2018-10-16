People thought Fendi’s $990 scarf looked like a vulva and it was mocked so hard the company took it off the website

caption This scarf is now available in blue and red. source Fendi

A $990 pink fur scarf was sold on Fendi’s website.

Twitter users compared it to a vulva.

While many mocked the scarf, others said that they would try wearing it.

The accessory has since been removed from Fendi’s website, likely as a result of the online reaction to it.

The scarf is still available to purchase in blue and red.

The weather is getting colder and fall accessories are coming back into fashion. But instead of sticking to tried-and-true staples, luxury designers have created some alternative options.

Fendi, for example, has designed a $990 pink circle scarf printed with the brand’s signature logo and lined with brown fur in the center.

The “Touch of Fur” stole is available in blue and red, but online shoppers have stayed fixated on the pink version that’s no longer available on the website.

On Fendi’s website, the scarf was described as a “shawl made in a blend of silk and wool in tones of pink.” Twitter users, however, mocked the design and said that it resembles a vulva.

This vulva scarf is one of the funniest things I’ve seen in a while. #lol https://t.co/sK8nctoaeW — Amy Lee-Hopkins (@amyleehopkins) October 15, 2018

Everyone please stop sharing the vulva scarf in my FB & Twitter feeds, thank you — Ghoul Judge ???????? (@WindingDot) October 15, 2018

It get really real when you flip it over ???? pic.twitter.com/eqfNVeoru0 — Eartha Kitten (@ginandtectonica) October 13, 2018

It's like being born again each time you pop your head out.https://t.co/hw7qsfMrFx — ???? (@uuuusuck) October 15, 2018

Fendi deadass made a $990 sweater scarf that looks like a vagina — ????????™️ (@harvingramtjf) October 16, 2018

Others have said that they like the scarf and would even wear it if given the chance.

i think id look good in a fendi vulva scarf tbh — matttaylor (@NihilistBrunch1) October 15, 2018

The color isn’t flattering on me, but, otherwise, I’m here for a scarf that recalls my emergence from my mother’s body. ((????????))https://t.co/W4UNIogT34 — Vote November 6th (@leahmcelrath) October 15, 2018

I desperately want this; please someone buy me the vulva scarf — Kristin Grogan (@KristinGrogan) October 15, 2018

I stan a Fendi vulva scarf https://t.co/pF29KWqzTc — Emma Hope Allwood (@emmahopeall) October 16, 2018

Some Twitter users didn’t mind the appearance of Fendi’s scarf, but took issue with the brand’s use of real fur.

So? There are phallic symbols all over the place, so I’d say we’re overdue for a vulva scarf. I don’t care that it looks like a vulva, but I do care that it has real fox fur on it. Killing a fox for a scarf is wrong. — Linda Goodliffe (@lindagoodliffe) October 15, 2018

@Fendi love your new vulva scarf made with animal fur! So….Neanderthal-chic! #fuckfur — FarrahT (@farrrrah1991) October 15, 2018

The first headline I read "#Fendi scarf looks like a vulva" – but honestly, all I wanna know is why real fox fur was used? ???????????? — – Gabriella Bonini (@GabyBonini) October 15, 2018

After incessant mocking from internet users, the scarf has been removed from Fendi’s website and seems to have disappeared from the sites of other major retailers who carry the brand.

The scarf is still available in red and blue, however, and can be purchased here.

Representatives for Fendi did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s request for comment.

