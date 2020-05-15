Fenty Beauty is having a rare sale right now — almost everything is 25% off with just a few exclusions

caption The Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush comes in a range of vibrant hues. source Fenty Beauty/Facebook

Fenty Beauty is running a Friends and Family sale where you can get 25% off everything sitewide, including new arrivals and bestsellers.

The sale is happening now through Monday, May 18 (at 11:59 PT), and there’s also free shipping for all U.S. orders. For orders of $75 or more, you’ll get free two-day shipping.

The best part? There’s no code necessary. Okay, being friends with Rihanna would actually be the best part, but this is a close second.

When Fenty Beauty first launched in 2017, people were impressed and inspired by the brand’s inclusive range of shades that catered to more skin tones and types than most. It’s been a few years, but the hype around Fenty Beauty hasn’t died down. Chic packaging, hyper-pigmented formulas that do what they promise, and creative takes on beauty classics keep people coming back. Then again, what else would you expect from a founder whose makeup is always on point?

Now through Monday, May 18, Fenty Beauty is having a sitewide sale that includes basically everything (except for CLF edition products, which donate a portion of sales to the Clara Lionel Foundation). During this Friends and Family event, you’ll get 25% off your order plus free standard shipping if you’re in the United States. If you spend $75 or more, you’ll get free two-day shipping. Fenty has noted though that due to COVID-19 there may be shipping delays.

From vibrant eyeshadow palettes to skin-forward basics like Match Stix, this sale has something for everyone. Whether you’ve been spending your time at home lately by experimenting with new makeup looks or just want to stock up on some of your favorite Fenty products, we’d recommend checking out this sale. And, we’d recommend doing it soon. If Fenty’s past launches have told us anything, it’s that people love this makeup, so we wouldn’t be surprised if things sell out quickly.