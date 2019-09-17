How 3 guys and 3 dogs caught this 411-pound feral hog that infiltrated a San Antonio golf course

caption Wyatt Walton poses with the very large feral hog he captured. source Wyatt Walton/Lone Star Trapping

A 411-pound feral hog infiltrated a Texas golf course last week, prompting a professional team to trap and remove the abnormally large animal.

Wyatt Walton, of the invasive species removal company Lone Star Trapping, responded to the call at Gateway Hills Golf Course on September 12.

He told Insider it took a team of three men and three dogs to subdue the hog.

Feral hogs have made national headlines before, after an Arkansas man's tweet pointing out the potential need for an assault rifle went viral, raising awareness for the growing issue of feral hogs in populated areas of the South.

A 411-pound feral hog infiltrated a golf course in San Antonio, Texas, last week, and it took three men and three dogs to remove it.

Wyatt Walton, of the invasive species removal company Lone Star Trapping, responded to the call at Gateway Hills Golf Course on September 12. He told Insider on Monday it was the company’s biggest one captured to date.

According to Texas A&M’s AgriLife Extension, feral hogs typically weigh around 200 pounds, with a large hog clocking in around 300.

Although Lone Star Trapping employs cameras and electronic traps to capture wild pigs, Walton said the boar was “trap educated,” so he had to resort to canine assistance to capture it.

A Black Mouth Cur (a hunting dog that’s great at tracking) located the pig, while two American bulldogs caught the hog and held it by the ears until Walton wrestled it to the ground and tied it up.

At 6-foot-2 and 250 pounds, Walton said he isn’t a small guy. But the hog still weighed almost 200 pounds more than him.

Walton said it took three men to carry it into a trailer before they took the live hog to a processing center.

Feral hogs aren’t just a viral sensation – they’re an increasing problem in southern cities

Walton added that his “work isn’t done” – as large cities like San Antonio continue to develop, wild boars will continue to find their way into populated areas where they wouldn’t normally be found.

That’s where Lone Star Trapping‘s technology and equipment can come in handy to humanely remove these animals where they don’t belong, he said.

“As San Antonio continues to flourish in population, there’s that much more native land having developments built on it, to accommodate the growth native wildlife are just being pushed and pushed then eventually you end up having instances with human interactions, as they are just trying to survive is inevitable,” Walton wrote in an email.

Feral hogs have made national headlines before, after an Arkansas man’s tweet pointing out the potential need for an assault rifle went viral, raising awareness for the growing issue of feral hogs in populated areas of the South.

Walton said he’s humbled by the enthusiastic media response to the San Antonio hog capture.

“I’m just a guy in the middle of the woods catching pigs,” he said.