Ferrari’s newest supercar comes with a throwback feature that evokes one of the company’s most iconic models

The Ferrari F8 Tributo replaces the 488 GTB and will be officially revealed at the Geneva motor show in March.

The Ferrari F8 Tributo gets a turbocharged V8 from the 488 GTB-derived Pista that cranks out 710 horsepower, making the F8 Ferrari’s most powerful mid-engine production car in history.

The F8 also features a famous design cue from the Ferrari F40.

Ferrari just revealed the replacement for its 488 GTB mid-engined supercar, ahead of its official debut at the Geneva motor show in March.

The F8 Tributo assumes the critical role of two-seat Berlinetta in the Maranello lineup, taking the top-level, special-edition 488 Pista’s 710 horsepower, twin-turbocharged V8 and dropping it into a production Ferrari.

The 0-60 mph dash comes in at about three seconds, while the top speed is 211 mph. Ferrari knocked 88 pounds off the 488 GTB and did a bit more than simply tweak the supercar’s design.

"Designed by the Ferrari Styling Centre, the F8 Tributo is essentially a bridge to a new design language that will continue to emphasize Ferrari's key characteristics of high performance and extreme aerodynamic efficiency," Ferrari said in a statement. The real drama is both up front and at the rear. The F8 Tributo has what Ferrari calls and "S-Duct" behind its nose, which the carmaker said increases downforce by 15%. In the back, The F8 Tributo borrows and updates the late-1980s-vintage F40's louvered engine cover and nods to the F40's signature tall wing with a more modest spoiler wrapping around the tail lights. Ferrari didn't detail pricing, but the 488 GTB starts at just over $250,000. Let's take a closer look at the newest Ferrari:

The Ferrari F8 Tributo updates the sleek styling of the carmaker’s 488 GTB supercar.

The F8 Tributo advances the styling of the 488 Pista.

Ferrari fans will be thrilled by the louvered Lexan engine cover, which recalls …

… The legendary Ferrari F40.

“The cabin retains the classic, driver-oriented cockpit look typical of Ferrari’s mid-rear- engined berlinettas, but every element of the dash, door panels and tunnel, has been completely redesigned,” Ferrari said in a statement.

The F8 Tributo is a bit of a departure for Ferrari in that it pushes the design envelope more than some 488 GTB enthusiasts might have expected.