Ferrari just revealed its most powerful supercar ever — and it’s a plug-in hybrid

On Wednesday, Ferrari revealed the most powerful production car it’s ever made. It’s called the SF90 Stradale – and it’s a plug-in hybrid.

The name “encapsulates the true significance of all that has been achieved in terms of performance,” Ferrari said in a statement.

“The reference to the 90th anniversary of the foundation of Scuderia Ferrari underscores the strong link that has always existed between Ferrari’s track and road cars,” the Italian carmaker continued. “A brilliant encapsulation of the most advanced technologies developed [by Ferrari] the SF90 Stradale is also the perfect demonstration of how Ferrari immediately transitions the knowledge and skills it acquires in competition to its production cars.”

caption The Stradale intensifies the design language seen more recently on the 488 GTB. source Ferrari

The Scuderia Ferrari is the company’s racing arm – and the foundation of the brand, started by Enzo Ferrari in 1939 to build cars for competition.

The Stradale’s hybrid system combines a turbocharged V8 with three electric motors, two on each front wheel and one amidships, collectively making nearly 990 horsepower. The powerplant is the 3.9-liter mill from the Ferrari 488, with the addition of the hybrid, which adds oomph and about 15 miles of all-electric range (in that mode, the SF90 Stradale is not the growling Ferrari of lore, but rather a quiet customer that’s suited for urban operation).

caption The hatch covers a turbocharged V8. source Ferrari

This combination – with power sent to the first-ever all-wheel-drive setup on a Ferrari sports car through an eight-speed, dual-clutch transmission – can achieve 0-60 mph in a blistering 2.5 sec, based on Ferrari’s testing. Top speed is 212 mph.

The design is bold, with the driver’s and passenger compartment pushed forward and the transparent engine hatch framed by flying buttresses (Ferrari characterized the compartment as have an “aeronautical cockpit” feel.)

caption Dual exhaust pipes are positioned in the rear bumper. source Ferrari

As far as the lineup goes, the SF90 Stradale will live just below the LaFerrari hypercar, but above the 488 models and the F8 Tributo.