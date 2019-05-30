Ferrari just revealed its most powerful supercar ever — and it’s a plug-in hybrid

- source
- Ferrari
- The new Ferrari SF90 Stradale was revealed on Wednesday.
- It’s the most powerful production Ferrari ever, making almost 1,000 horsepower from its turbocharged V8 engine and three-motor hybrid drive system.
- It’s also a plug-in hybrid, and it has all-wheel-drive – a first for a Ferrari sports car.
On Wednesday, Ferrari revealed the most powerful production car it’s ever made. It’s called the SF90 Stradale – and it’s a plug-in hybrid.
The name “encapsulates the true significance of all that has been achieved in terms of performance,” Ferrari said in a statement.
“The reference to the 90th anniversary of the foundation of Scuderia Ferrari underscores the strong link that has always existed between Ferrari’s track and road cars,” the Italian carmaker continued. “A brilliant encapsulation of the most advanced technologies developed [by Ferrari] the SF90 Stradale is also the perfect demonstration of how Ferrari immediately transitions the knowledge and skills it acquires in competition to its production cars.”
The Scuderia Ferrari is the company’s racing arm – and the foundation of the brand, started by Enzo Ferrari in 1939 to build cars for competition.
The Stradale’s hybrid system combines a turbocharged V8 with three electric motors, two on each front wheel and one amidships, collectively making nearly 990 horsepower. The powerplant is the 3.9-liter mill from the Ferrari 488, with the addition of the hybrid, which adds oomph and about 15 miles of all-electric range (in that mode, the SF90 Stradale is not the growling Ferrari of lore, but rather a quiet customer that’s suited for urban operation).
This combination – with power sent to the first-ever all-wheel-drive setup on a Ferrari sports car through an eight-speed, dual-clutch transmission – can achieve 0-60 mph in a blistering 2.5 sec, based on Ferrari’s testing. Top speed is 212 mph.
The design is bold, with the driver’s and passenger compartment pushed forward and the transparent engine hatch framed by flying buttresses (Ferrari characterized the compartment as have an “aeronautical cockpit” feel.)
As far as the lineup goes, the SF90 Stradale will live just below the LaFerrari hypercar, but above the 488 models and the F8 Tributo.
“The new car is epoch-changing from a stylistic perspective as it completely rewrites the … berlinetta proportions introduced on the 360 Modena twenty years ago, instead taking its inspiration from Ferrari’s recent supercars,” Ferrari said, referencing the legacy of its mid-engine sports car from the late 1990s while also stressing the more intense styling language that the carmakers has used for vehicles such as the 488 GTB.
Inside, the Stradale is compact, with an all-digital instrument cluster and small touchscreens that frame the traditional Ferrari steering wheel, with its F1-derived controls. Those include the Manettino drive selector and a new “eManettino,” which Ferrari said would enable the driver to “select one of the four power unit modes, and then just concentrate on driving” with “sophisticated control logic takes care of the rest, managing the flow of power between the V8, the electric motors and the batteries.”
Ferrari didn’t reveal pricing for the new SF90 Stradale, but we’re expecting it to be above $300,000.