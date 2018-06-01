Festival of Football kicks off with free screenings of World Cup games at the Singapore Sports Hub

Chief commercial officer of Singapore Sports Hub, Adam Firth, introduces the Festival of Football to the media on Thursday (May 31). Singapore Sports Hub

With the World Cup just around the corner, Singapore Sports Hub is kicking off its celebration of the beautiful game with its Festival of Football.

It will take place from June 14 to July 30 July and will encompass ‘live’ screenings of World Cup matches, the International Champions Cup (ICC), football clinics and more.

ICC is a pre-season friendly that will feature popular European teams Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain playing at the Sports Hub.

Most of the World Cup games including all the knockout stage matches and final will be screened on a 66sqm LED screen at OCBC Square.

OCBC Square will feature artificial turf to amp up the footballing experience. Singapore Sports Hub

Adam Firth, chief commercial officer of the Singapore Sports Hub said: “The Festival of Football is a befitting way to celebrate the beautiful game and we are delighted to have the mega screen on throughout the festival so that more people can immerse in the fun”.

There will also be players from local clubs Young Lions and Home United Football Club who will be present to engage and interact with fans, as well as share their experiences as a professional footballer.

ICC games being played in the America and selected Singapore Premier League matches will also be broadcasted live, as well as repeat telecasts of the 2017 ICC Singapore games which featured Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.

To amp up the atmosphere, OCBC Square will be decked out with artificial turf and there will be bean bags and benches for friends and families to bond over the beautiful game.