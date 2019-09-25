25 festive places to spend the holidays around the world

caption Tourists to London at Christmastime can enjoy the beautiful lights on Oxford Street, holiday markets, and more. source paulkporter/Getty Images

When it comes to embracing the holiday spirit, some places around the world get more into it than others.

Whether you’re looking to see the glittering lights of Tokyo, shack up in a remote lakeside village in Austria, or travel back in time to historic Colonial Williamsburg in the US, each city or town has their own incredible holiday traditions.

Here are 25 festive places to spend the holidays.

The song goes, “there’s no place like home for holidays.”

However, many people in this day and age are choosing to travel or go on vacation in the days leading up to and during December and January holidays like Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza, and New Year’s. In 2018, the number of US holiday travelers rose by 5% compared to the previous year.

Whether you’re choosing to travel just a few states away or across the world, these cheery and exciting locations are sure to get you in the holiday spirit, no matter what holiday you celebrate.

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

caption Christmas time in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. source Nisangha/Getty Images

Amsterdam is a quaint yet lively city located in The Netherlands. Famous for its canals, coffee shops, architecture, museums, and more, Amsterdam is a wonderful place to spend the holidays. Almost all shops, museums, and restaurants in Amsterdam are closed on Christmas Day, which is an official holiday in The Netherlands. However, the Van Gogh Museum, Rijksmuseum, Hermitage and Stedelijk Museum remain open to visitors, even on the holiday.

Tourists to Amsterdam around the holidays can take in the lights and festive spirit, ice skate, and shop for food and homemade crafts and decorations at the Ice Village at Museum Square. There’s plenty to see, do, and eat in Amsterdam, but enjoying some traditional mulled wine or Dutch sausage is a must, especially during the holidays.

Bangkok, Thailand

caption New Year’s Eve fireworks in Bangkok, Thailand. source fototrav/Getty Images

Though Christmas isn’t a national holiday in Thailand, spending time in the vibrant city of Bangkok over the holidays is nevertheless a fun and exciting experience you’ll remember forever. The weather in Bangkok around December is warm – the average temperature falls around 89 degrees Fahrenheit. Since Bangkok’s tourist season is at its height from November to February, due to the warm, dry weather during that time, it’s important to think about booking your trip well in advance.

Though Bangkok doesn’t go as over-the-top decorating for the holidays as some Western countries, the city has incredible markets perfect for holiday shopping, delicious street food, gourmet restaurants, and gorgeous weather that will make you glad you decided to spend your holidays in Thailand.

Bora Bora, French Polynesia

caption Overwater bungalows in the lagoon of Bora Bora. source Matteo Colombo/Getty Images

What could be better than relaxing by a beautiful lagoon in Bora Bora over the holidays? Whether you’re escaping harsh winter weather, want a change of pace over Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza, or New Year’s, or are simply looking to take a vacation during December or January, this tropical locale may be just what you’re looking for. Activities to do during your time in Bora Bora include snorkeling, jet-skiing, lounging on white-sand beaches, and enjoying delicious dining options across the island.

Boston, Massachusetts, USA

caption Historic Acorn Street in Boston, Massachusetts around the holidays. source jorgeantonio/Getty Images

There’s nothing quite like December in New England. Boston, the capital of Massachusetts in the United States, goes all out for the holiday season. As a historic American city, the holiday season tends to lean more on the traditional side. Visitors to Boston around the holiday season can view gorgeous lit-up trees at Boston Common and Faneuil Hall Marketplace, sing along with holiday favorites at a Boston Holiday Pops show at Symphony Hall, or wander through the Blink! Holiday Light Show at Faneuil Market.

Colmar, France

caption The old town decorated for the Noel festive season in Colmar, located in the Alsace region of France. source serts/Getty Images

Colmar, France is known around the world for their quaint, charming, and festive decorations around the December holidays. From November 22 to December 29, the city of Colmar, located about three hours outside of Paris by train, is completely transformed into a winter wonderland. Complete with six festive Christmas markets, Colmar Noel attracts tourists from across the world. Lights and decorations line the streets of the Old Town creating a festive and joyous mood for visitors.

Though the city is specifically known for being a “Christmas town” around the holidays, people of all religions can come, enjoy the festivities, and visit the local monuments, churches, museums, and alleyways – some of which date back to the Middle Ages.

Copenhagen, Denmark

caption Christmas decorations in Tivoli Gardens, Copenhagen. source Maremagnum/Getty Images

The home of hygge, visitors to Copenhagen can enjoy the coziness and tranquility of spending the holidays in this beautiful city. Between Tivoli Gardens, the many Christmas markets, and the incredible restaurants offering traditional holiday delicacies left and right, Copenhagen is a wonderful place to spend Christmas, New Year’s Eve, or other December holidays.

Visitors to Copenhagen in December should make sure they put ice skating at Frederiksberg Runddel, a traditional Dutch Christmas lunch complete with pickled herring, and a visit to the Copenhagen ZOO, which is completely lit up around the holidays, on their lists of things to do.

Hallstatt, Austria

caption Winter in Hallstatt, Austria. source ARoxo/Getty Images

If you’re looking to completely seclude yourself this holiday season, the small mountainside town of Hallstatt, Austria may be the perfect destination. Accessed by train and ferry, this small village doesn’t have much going on in terms of nightlife or activities in the winter – the weather makes it hard to be out of doors too long without getting too cold.

However, this quaint, remote European village does have a distinctly festive vibe around the holidays. On December 8, the village holds its annual “Bergweihnacht”, or Christmas market, where visitors can enjoy traditional home-cooked food, listen to carolers, ride on a horse-drawn sled to one of the nearby Gosau farms, or shop for homemade crafts, wreaths, decorations, and other goods. Though this location may be more fun as a day trip, versus a whole week’s vacation, it is nevertheless a picturesque place to cross off your travel bucket list.

Honolulu, Hawaii

caption A fireworks display in Honolulu, Hawaii. source Stephen Kacire/Getty Images

The holidays are a common time for visitors to Hawaii – in fact, it’s the state’s busiest tourist season. Visitors from all around the world arrive in Honolulu every year during December to enjoy the beautiful weather, take in the Festival of Boats Light Parade, or catch one of the numerous fireworks displays on New Year’s Eve.

However, people looking to spend the holidays in paradise should be warned – Christmastime though New Year’s Eve is one of the most expensive times of year to visit Hawaii. To enjoy your holiday for a lower cost, try and travel earlier in the month when hotel rooms and flights and much cheaper and events like the Honolulu City Lights are just beginning.

Jerusalem, Israel

caption People walk past an image of a Menorah, the Hebrew name for the candle-holder used during the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, projected on a wall in Jerusalem’s Old City. source Ammar Awad/Reuters

Celebrating Hanukkah or Christmas in Jerusalem can be a sacred and special experience for visitors. Guided tours can offer visitors the opportunity to see Nazareth, Tabgha, Capernaum and the Mt. of Beatitudes, all in the span of one or two days. Visitors wishing to celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, or New Year’s Eve in Israel might be inclined to visit Bethlehem and the Dead Sea, which are relatively close to Jerusalem. The Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem is believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, and many visitors make reservations to celebrate mass at the sacred site on Christmas day.

Hanukkah 2019 will begin in the evening of Sunday, December 22 and ends in the evening of Monday, December 30. The old city of Jerusalem is lit up with menorahs, and visitors can enjoy the festive spirit as well as delicious traditional foods like latkes and sufganiyot donuts around the holiday.

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

caption People dressed in Santa Claus costumes participate in the 13th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run benefiting Opportunity Village at the Fremont Street Experience on December 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. source David Becker/Getty Images

The party capital of the United States, Las Vegas, may sound like the perfect place to spend the holidays. According to TripSavvy, New Year’s Eve on the Las Vegas strip is almost guaranteed to be unforgettable. Not only are there firework shows at Stratosphere Tower, Treasure Island, Venetian, Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood, Aria, and MGM Grand, but the Las Vegas nightlife is sure to keep you partying from dusk until dawn. If you’re looking to kick back and relax, however, don’t worry – Las Vegas has plenty of spas, pool clubs, and more to ensure your holiday break is as serene as possible.

Asides from NYE, Las Vegas is also a great place to spend the other December holidays. There are a number of Hanukkah events, Christmas-themed shows like The Tournament of Kings, Opportunity Village’s Magical Forest, and ice skating at The Cosmopolitan. The city also puts on its annual Santa Run this year on December 7.

London, England, UK

caption Oxford Street in London decorated for the holidays. source Roy JAMES Shakespeare/Getty Images

Strolling up and down Oxford Street in London is wonderful any time of year, but tourists especially gravitate to this historic city around the holidays. Tourists can partake in holiday shopping, gaze at gorgeous light displays, wander through Christmas markets, and watch the incredible fireworks displays at midnight on New Year’s Eve.

For a festive day out on the town in London, stop first for a sausage pastry and cup of tea, then carry on to one of the local markets. This gorgeous metropolis is also home to West End musicals and other shows, incredible cuisine, and tons of history. Make sure to take in all the museums and monuments while staying in this European city.

Nantucket, Massachusetts, USA

caption Nantucket’s annual Christmas Stroll offers festive energy to visitors. source Shackleford-Photography/Getty Images

If you want to visit Nantucket, Massachusetts around the holidays, make sure you go for Christmas Stroll. This small island practically shuts down after the summer, except for the locals who live there year-round, but the town really livens up during the first weekend of December. The island’s downtown area is completely decked out in wreaths, ribbons, and trimmings, creating a festive vibe that embodies New England charm.

Hundreds of decorated seven-foot Christmas trees line the downtown streets, which are illuminated during a public ceremony with caroling at dusk the day after Thanksgiving. Carolers in traditional costumes also sing songs, and local shops are all open with special holiday deals. Holiday treats and beverages are offered by many of the small businesses in town, and Santa even arrives on the island via boat, arriving on a festively-decorated Coast Guard Cutter.

New York City, New York, USA

caption Rockefeller Center at Christmas time in New York City. source LukeAbrahams/Getty Images

New York, New York, you’re a hell of a town – especially, around the holidays. It’s no secret that tourists flock to New York City every year to take in the many lights and giant Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center, catch The Radio City Christmas Spectacular, or gaze into the decorated window displays at Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Saks Fifth Avenue. The holidays in New York can be summed up as a truly magical time in the city, and many take the opportunity to not only visit New York all throughout the month of December, but also on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve. Though some stores and restaurants shut down in the city that never sleeps, you shouldn’t worry too hard about finding somewhere that’s open.

On New Year’s Eve, Times Square is filled with an estimated one million people, with over a billion watching the ball drop worldwide. New York City may be one of the busiest places to spend the holidays, but it’s also one of the most exciting.

Orlando, Florida, USA

caption General view of the Main Street during ‘Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party’ at Walt Disney World on November 09, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. source Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

If you don’t want to bundle up for the holidays this year, Disney World or Orlando, Florida, in general, may be right up your alley. Despite the warm weather, visitors can still get in a festive holiday mood by walking down Main Street during “Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party” at Walt Disney World or visiting The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios, which is always decorated during the holiday months as well.

Paris, France

caption People shopping at a Christmas market near the Eiffel tower. source Elena Dijour/Getty Images

The city of lights and romance is also a gorgeous place to visit over the holidays. Paris is home to a number of quaint Christmas markets, beautiful light displays, ice skating in front of the Eiffel tower, and great holiday shopping. What could be better than dining on a meal of french bread, delectable cheese, and some of the best wine in the world over your holiday break?

Visitors may also want to take a trip over to Disneyland Paris, which also holds festive events every year around the holidays.

Playa Del Carmen, Mexico

caption A holiday display on 5th Avenue (Quinta Avenida), a famous shopping street in Playa Del Carmen. source anouchka/Getty Images

Tourism generally heats up in Playa Del Carmen around the winter holidays as people plan trips to the warm, dry climate. According to Trip Advisor, visitors to the area can go on guided tours of underground rivers and crystal caves, eat delicious Mexican food, visit the beautiful beaches, and kick back and relax during one of the most beautiful times of the year for the coastal resort town.

Quebec City, Canada

caption A winter day in the Petit Champlain neighborhood in Quebec City, Canada. source SOPHIE-CARON/Getty Images

Quebec City is known for its beautiful old-world feel, quaint bistros, delicious French cuisine, cobblestone streets, and friendly locals. The holidays in Quebec City are a wonderful time of year as the city transforms into a beautifully-decorated winter wonderland. At the German Christmas Market, visitors can browse through 80 kiosks and shop for decorations, traditional German treats, and listen to festive choral singing. The Grand Marché Christmas Market also offers more than 1,000 local products.

New Year’s Eve is also an exciting time to spend in this historic city. Tourists and locals alike can dance to folk music, watch fireworks, or ring in the new year at one of the many town bars and taverns.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

caption The Lagoa Christmas Tree above the Rodrigo de Freitas lagoon in Rio de Janeiro. source Leonardo Martins/Getty Images

The holidays are an especially exciting time to visit Rio. The Lagoa Christmas Tree, the biggest floating Christmas tree at 82 meters tall, is lit above the Rodrigo de Freitas lagoon in Rio de Janeiro. New Year’s Eve is also a great time to visit the Brazilian capital. Only slightly falling behind Carnival as “Rio’s second-biggest party,” New Year’s Eve or “Reveillon” attracts more than 2.5 million tourists and locals every year to Rio’s Copacabana Beach.

Rome, Italy

caption A Christmas tree pictured at the Coliseum in Rome, Italy. source ROMAOSLO/Getty Images

Rome is one of the most historic places in Europe, and with a deep culture rich in art, religious significance, and cuisine, it may come as no surprise that tourists travel to the eternal city every year to spend the holidays. The Christmas Market at Piazza Navona opens at the beginning of December and lasts until the first week of January. Much of the city is also lit up and decorated for the holidays, including a large Christmas tree at the ancient Coliseum.

However, perhaps the main reason visitors flock to Rome around Christmastime is also to visit the Vatican, which can be accessed from Rome by train. If you happen to be in the Vatican City at noon on Christmas Day, you will be able to hear Pope Francis deliver a traditional blessing.

Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Germany

caption Rothenburg ob der Tauber in Bavaria, Germany around the December holidays. source irakite/Getty Images

Rothenburg ob der Tauber is a small medieval town located in Bavaria, Germany. Though this village may not be a bustling metropolis, it does attract a fair amount of visitors every year, and especially around the winter holidays. According to the town’s official website, every year the town is transformed into “a winter’s fairytale” complete with a wonderful Christmas market, cultural events, and a traditionally-dressed Santa Claus.

Visitors can also enjoy the decorated cobblestoned streets, which are lined with lights, wreaths, and other beautiful decorations that seem to take you back in time.

Rovaniemi, Finland

caption People riding on Reindeer sleds in the winter forest in Rovaniemi, Lapland, Finland. source RomanBabakin/Getty Images

There are towns that take the holidays seriously, and then there’s Rovaniemi, Finland. This town is completely Christmas-themed – its motto is “The Official Hometown of Santa Claus.” According to the town’s website, there are quite a few activities related to the holiday that visitors can partake in year-round – you can meet Santa Claus, visit the Santa Claus Village, and ride on a reindeer-pulled sleigh ride any day of the year in this small Finnish town. However, around the holidays, the festivities ramp up with a Christmas Fantasy Show with Lumberjacks and Elves and a Christmas parade.

However, Christmas-related activities are not all that Rovaniemi has to offer. Tourists can also view the beautiful Northern Lights, eat in the world’s only restaurant made completely of ice, enjoy saunas and other wellness activities, and go snowshoeing.

San Juan, Puerto Rico

caption A Christmas tree-lined road in the old town section of San Juan, Puerto Rico. source Sean Pavone/Getty Images

You don’t have to celebrate Christmas to enjoy a holiday break in San Juan, Puerto Rico. This beautiful destination has tons to offer tourists in December. Those visiting the island can go snorkeling, lay out on the beach, and enjoy the delicious local cuisine. US News reports that December is one of the busiest times of the year for San Juan due to the absolutely beautiful weather – the highs are often in the low 80s. If you are looking to get into the festive holiday spirit, however, Old San Juan is decorated every year in lights, and City Hall even puts up a twinkling Christmas tree.

Sydney, Australia

caption Families pose by a Christmas tree on Bondi Beach on December 25, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. source Mark Evans/Stringer/Getty Images

Spend the holidays down under in Syndey, Australia. Since the December and New Year’s holidays fall in the summer months in Syndey, visitors should expect to spend their holidays by the beach or pool, instead of warming up by a cozy fireplace. While the country also celebrates Christmas in July in order to get into the holiday spirit during their wintertime, Sydney also holds a number of events around the actual holidays.

Visitors to Sydney can go from the beach to the Royal Botanic Garden, where Australia’s largest free Christmas concert is held every year. Carols by the Sea also happens annually at the city’s famous Bondi Beach on December 12, and festive markets cater to people of all denominations and faiths around the holidays.

Tokyo, Japan

caption The Tokyo Tower can be seen during the Christmas illuminations. source recep-bg/Getty Images

Tokyo is the most populated city in the world, which makes it a busy and bustling place to visit any time of year. While holidays like Christmas aren’t super popular in the country, it’s still a beautiful place to visit during the winter holiday break. There are a couple of holiday-themed activities to do while you’re in Tokyo, however, such as a new “Star Wars” exhibit, Christmas markets, and the annual illumination shows.

However, even if you don’t celebrate the holidays, visiting Tokyo in December or January is sure to be an exciting time. Visitors to the country can take in the amazing lights, eat delicious food, and enjoy the buzz of this exciting city. If you truly want to celebrate the holidays as the Tokyo residents do, make sure you put in for an order of KFC fried chicken – that’s right, people in Tokyo love to dig into a bucket of crispy fried chicken from KFC when the holidays roll around.

Williamsburg, Virginia, USA

caption A carriage rides through Colonial Williamsburg. source L. Toshio Kishiyama/Getty Images

Enjoy a slice of American history this holiday season by visiting Colonial Williamsburg. This historic town was the capital of the Virginia Colony from 1699 to 1780 and played a significant role in the American Revolution. Now, the town is a living history museum where everything from the homes to the land is preserved and accurate to the time. People who work in the town also dress in period clothing, creating an immersive experience for visitors.

Around the winter holidays, Williamsburg is not only decorated with wreaths, trimmings, and other holiday decorations but the town also puts on a number of festive events. At Christmas Town, which runs on various days from November through December in nearby Busch Gardens, the streets are lined with more than 10 million lights. Patrons can also enjoy a holiday-themed train ride, festive food and drink options, holiday shopping, and holiday-themed performances and shows. In nearby Yorktown, Virginia, families can also attend a breakfast with Santa or attend the Yorktown Lighted Boat Parade.