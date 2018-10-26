Fewer retrenchments, slightly more unemployment in Q3: MOM

The Ministry of Manpower released its labour market report for the third quarter this year. Singapore Press Holdings

Fewer people got retrenched, while unemployment rates rose slightly in the third quarter this year, according to preliminary data released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

As a whole, the labour market continued to improve. Total employment growth more than doubled that in the second quarter, while unemployment and retrenchments remained lower than in the same period a year ago.

MOM’s Labour Market Report Advance Release 3Q 2018 released on Friday (Oct 26) reported 2,500 retrenchments in Q3, fewer than the 3,030 retrenchments recorded in Q2. The third quarter last year had seen 3,400 retrenchments.

However, the unemployment rate rose slightly from Jun to Sept this year, from 2 per cent to 2.1 per cent, even though the seasonally adjusted rate among residents and citizens remained unchanged, at 2.9 per cent and 3 per cent respectively.

Despite the slight change, all these rates still remained at or below the ones measured in September last year. However, they were higher than the two-year-lows observed in March this year.

“Given the growth in employment, the slightly elevated unemployment rates reflected the continued inflow of job seekers into the labour market,” said the MOM.

Overall, the MOM detected total employment growth of 15,200 in Q3, a sharp rise from 6,500 previously.

Interestingly, the manufacturing sector has seen an increase after fifteen consecutive quarters of decline. Growth has also been spotted in service sectors, such as professional services, information and communications, community, social and personal services, and financial and insurance.

Construction was one sector which has seen a decline. Employment in the construction sector continued to dip in Q3 this year, albeit at a slower pace than in the previous quarter.