Popular NYC workout studio, Fhitting Room, now offering free HIIT classes catered specifically to COVID-19 frontline workers

source Fhitting Room

In an effort to give back to those dedicating themselves to combatting COVID-19, popular NYC workout studio Fhitting Room now offers a complimentary weekly workout class called HIIT for Healthcare Heroes.

HIIT for Healthcare Heroes takes place each Saturday at 12:00 pm and 1:00 pm EST through Fhitting Room LIVE, a two-way video call on the fitness brand’s website.

To sign up for “HIIT for Healthcare Heroes,” frontline workers need to just fill out an online form.

Fhitting Room, known for its high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and strength fitness classes, is adapting to a modified normal like everyone else. Though its three gyms remain closed across New York City, the fitness studio decided to use this opportunity to give back to the healthcare workers committing themselves to fighting COVID-19.

As such, Fhitting Room is hosting what it calls HIIT for Healthcare Heroes. The series consists of specialized workout classes for healthcare workers on the frontlines of the pandemic. Classes take place each Saturday at 12 pm and 1 pm EST via Fhitting Room LIVE, Fhitting Room’s two-way video call service.

Kari Saitowitz, founder of Fhitting Room, calls HIIT for Healthcare Heroes a “translation of our 5-star in-studio experience to a virtual one.” This means that anyone who signs up for the series can expect the same kind of quality fitness class as offered in its physical gyms but from the comfort of their home, instead.

“Our trainers still provide personal attention and form correction, and we continue to cap each session at 24 spots per class,” Saitowitz told Business Insider. “Our goal is to keep our community safe and strong, both mentally and physically, while continuing to operate a thriving business.”

Fhitting Room is passionate about catering to vulnerable populations, having also created specialized pre and postnatal classes, as well as sessions designed specifically for anyone over age 65. In addition to these, plus HIIT for Healthcare Heroes, Fhitting Room offers a free 30-day trial of its on-demand service, as well as a reduced monthly subscription cost of just $9.99.

Healthcare workers can sign up for the free HIIT for Healthcare Heroes classes here.