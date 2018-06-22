Former FHM cover girl DJ Tenashar is facing drug-related charges in court – here’s what we know

DJ Tenashar is in court for consumption and possession of illegal drugs. Facebook/DJ Tenashar

Former FHM Singapore cover girl DJ Tenashar is in court for two counts of drug consumption – one for cocaine and the other for psilocin, which is found in most psychedelic mushrooms.

The 32-year-old, whose birth name is Debbie Valerie Tenashar Long, is also being charged for importing the controlled drug psilocin and possessing nimetazepam (Erimin-5).

She is currently remanded at Changi Women’s Prison and appeared in court via video-link on Friday (June 22), according to a report in The Straits Times. She was first charged on May 26.

Court documents showed that the offences were committed on Oct 28 2015, when two containers – each containing a packet of off-white and brown substance – were found on her at Changi Airport Terminal 1, Arrival Belt 19, at 10.20pm.

She is also accused of consuming psilocin and another substance known as benzoylecgonine, a major metabolite of cocaine, on the same day.

At around 3am the next day, she is said to be in possession of an Erimin-5 tablet at a sixth-storey unit at The Quayside condominium in Robertson Quay.

If convicted, Long faces up to 10 years in jail and fine of up to $20,000 on each charge of drug consumption. For importing psilocin, she could face a sentence of 20 years in jail.

Long has been offered a bail of $30,000 and will return to court on July 18.

Prosecution was not ready as the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority is also currently looking into a possible animal cruelty-related charge against Long.